As Northern Arizona Healthcare begins its strategic plan, Sedona City Council members urged hospital leaders to consider affordable housing and increased basic care. At their June 14 meeting, NAH representatives asked city council for their perspective on what the community needs as they begin to plan the future of the hospital. In return, council members discussed the need for workforce housing and employee retention, especially for the Sedona campus of the hospital, which is vital for the community.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO