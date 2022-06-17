ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch College World Series

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners will face the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday in the Double Elimination Round of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Oklahoma is headed back to Omaha for the first time since 2010 while being one of the hottest teams in baseball at the moment, they will be looking to make a run. Texas A&M has turned its program around after a tough 2021 season, they took the SEC West division and will be looking to make some noise heading into the CWS.

This will be a great game, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action on Friday afternoon.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas A&M Aggies

  • When: Friday, June 17
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Baseball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Baseball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Oklahoma (-135) vs. Texas A&M (+110)

O/U: 11.5

Want some action on the College Baseball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

#Texas A M#Ncaa Baseball#College World Series#The Oklahoma Sooners#The Texas A M Aggies#Sec#Cws#Espn Live Stream#The College Baseball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

