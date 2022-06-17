ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Tortellini With Mortadella & Peas

By Ali Slagle
Food52
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHam and peas but make it mortadella. —Ali...

food52.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food52

The Easiest, Breeziest Dinner Menu for Summer Fridays

We’ve teamed up with our friends at Line 39 for a guide to stress-free entertaining any night of the week—just add wine. All of their wines are crafted in California with care, from bright, lightly earthy Pinot Noir to Rosé that’s bursting with strawberry flavor, and beyond.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Food52

Carrot Cake Conserve

This conserve, which is a sort of jam/marmalade hybrid with dried fruit and nuts, tastes like carrot cake in a jar. You can make it anytime and store it away to open up whenever you need a heady dose of warmly-spiced carrots, rum-raisins, walnuts, coconut, pineapple, and citrus. This might seem like a real project if you’re not a seasoned preserver, but the recipe is split up into manageable steps, making it easy to fit into a busy week.
RECIPES
Food52

How to Make a Small Living Room Work Extra, Extra Hard

No Space Too Small is a column by Laura Fenton that celebrates the idea that you can live well in a small home. Each month, Laura will share her practical findings from years of observing how people live in tight spaces, and her own everyday experiences of living small—from the hunt for the perfect tiny desk to how to manage everyday clutter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Food52

How much does one Spanish chorizo weigh?

Sausages normally aren't graded by size/weight, especially something like chorizo that comes in a very wide range. I'm guessing that most medium sized Spanish chorizos ranges somewhere between 70-80 grams. Concerning those recipe instructions the point is to use a medium sized one that is widely available. That's basically the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tortellini#Penguin Random House#Test Kitchen#Food Drink#Mortadella Peas
Food52

Salted Capers - Salt Crystals Don't Dissolve

Hi, I'd like to reproduce this product using other pickled capers in brine (the brand in the link below is very expensive here!) Was wondering how to achieve this as whenever I try to combine the capers and salt, the salt crystals dissolves (which is the best feature of this product). Thanx!
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

The Reason Garlic Was Called 'Russian Penicillin' In WWII

Acrid when raw and mellow when sautéed, roasted, or confit, the ubiquitous garlic is one of the most immediately recognizable flavors, as well as an incredibly healthful ingredient. It pops up in a seemingly endless array of recipes and preparations, lending its iconic, palatable flavor to a slew of dishes. Rarely it is celebrated on its own volition, though; it often plays a supporting role, except for in dishes like a roasted chicken with multiple heads of garlic, garlic confit oil, or the ol' standby, garlic bread. Beyond its delicious flavor profile, though, do you know just how healthy garlic really is?
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy