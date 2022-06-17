ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Missing hiker search quiets

By Juliana Walter
Sedona Red Rock News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two weeks ago, Flagstaff hiker Axel Brugere went missing in Oak Creek Canyon, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has not reported any updates. “We have moved to a limited continuous search,” CCSO Public Information Officer Jon Paxton said. “We will continue to follow up on any leads we get. But...

