Just beyond the entrance hall, two massive stone pillars mark the gateway to Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium. Underneath a high, domed ceiling is the 360-degree Caribbean Reef exhibit, the Shedd’s eye-catching first stop. Eager visitors circle the 90,000-gallon tank, marveling at the sharks, sea turtles, rays, and fish of all colors and sizes, darting and looping their way through stony crags and patches of coral.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO