ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NCCN Policy Summit speakers say flexibility in supporting and accommodating cancer patients and caregivers helps workplaces thrive

By Bioengineer
bioengineer.org
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. [June 17, 2022] — The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) convened an oncology policy summit in Washington D.C. today on the topic of building a workplace that includes support for people with cancer and their caregivers. The program, which also featured a virtual attendance option, examined how workplace norms...

bioengineer.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy