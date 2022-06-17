ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction Home Comes With Poolside Views of Monument Canyon

By Wes Adams
 4 days ago
One thing I love about the housing market in Grand Junction is that just when you think you've seen the coolest home near the monument, two weeks later you see one you like even better. Scrolling through the photos from Realtor.com helps me forget that sometimes it's still in...

Mix 104.3 KMXY

A Detailed History of Fruita Colorado

The town of Fruita, Colorado is a small town located just west of Grand Junction with a lot of history. The area that we now know as Fruita, Colorado was first inhabited by dinosaurs, followed by Ute Native Americans, and was first settled by homesteaders Albert Lapham and his wife in 1882. Fruita first became a town in 1884 by pioneer William E. Pabor. Here are some of the most significant things that happened in Fruita's history in the 1800s:
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

What’s New At Grand Junction’s River Park At Las Colonias?

One of the most popular places people go to cool off in Grand Junction is River Park at Las Colonias and improvements at the park are continuing. It's hard to believe this is the third season for River Park at Las Colonias. Somehow, it still seems brand new, and that might be because we haven't seen the fully finished product just yet. When it's all said and done, the park is going to look fantastic.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This ‘Famous’ Colorado Ice Cream Shop is a Tradition You Have to Try

Summer in Colorado means we're going to start to see some pretty warm temps outside. That's why you have to try this local Colorado Ice cream gem to cool down. Summer means a lot of things. No school, vacations, longer days, swimming pools, and maybe the best part, extra ice cream shop visits. When I was younger we'd always take trips to the local Dolly Maddison Ice Cream Shop and I'd get a rootbeer shake or an ice cream cone the size of my head. Sadly, all of the Dolly Maddison's, including the one just down from the radio station on Main Street in Windsor, closed their doors. There are still some amazing locally owned and operated ice cream shops around Colorado including one famous hidden gem down in Denver.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Dry Colorado: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Implemented Across Western Colorado

As western Colorado continues to dry up, fire danger is high, and fire restrictions are being implemented across the western slope. It certainly is not unexpected news as seasonal high temperatures, strong winds, and a general lack of moisture have raised the fire danger significantly in western Colorado. Precautionary measures are being taken in an effort to minimize the threat of wildfires.
rrobserver.com

RR resident has a run-in with pack of coyotes in his front yard

A couple months after coyote mating season, which makes coyotes more rambunctious, the packs of Rio Rancho are getting rowdy. Mason Junchaya was returning to his home in Loma Colorado from a friend’s house, when a pack of coyotes invaded his front yard. “It was scary. Normally, I only...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Reasons Why These Out-of-Staters Moved To Grand Junction Colorado

When you stop to think about it, you realize that everybody has a story. The more people I meet, the more I realize the Grand Junction community is a blend of transplants and natives. I think it's safe to say that most of the people I know personally are not originally from Grand Junction and many of them came here from other states. I'm always curious to know what brought them here.
KJCT8

Two families displaced after overnight house fire

MACK, Colo. (KJCT) - Two families are without a home after an overnight house fire flared up at a mobile home park in Mack. The fire broke out at one of the two homes at the Country Living Mobile Home Park. One home was destroyed in the fire, the second was damaged.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

