S’Mores for Everyone

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking for ideas explore a bit of Asheville and keep the kids busy this summer? The Adventure Center of Asheville just might be exactly what you’re looking for. You can enjoy views of the Asheville skyline for the first zipline adventure, designed for kids...
BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Up for a little adventure this summer? Experience the Blue Ridge Mountains from above with Navitat Canopy Adventures!. Recognized as one of the best in the country, Navitat is just a hop, skip and jump away from Asheville in Barnardsville. You can experience the thrill...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you’re looking for live music, dance parties for kids, food trucks, pop-up markets and more, Rabbit Rabbit is just the place for you!. The Asheville venue has quickly become a popular stop in the heart of downtown. With music, movies, local food and beer, the open-air venue started as a collaboration between Orange Peel Events and Asheville Brewing Co. in August 2020.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Head to the meat section of your supermarket and you might have a hard time finding meat. That’s not because of any supply chain issues, but rather because more space is being given to a growing variety of plant-based meats. You might be wondering: Are those things any good? Consumer Reports analyzed 32 faux burgers, nuggets, filets and sausages for taste and nutrition.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hiking, gardens, horseback riding, bike riding, running trails, wine tasting, the beautiful grounds of the main house, you name it, and the Biltmore Estate has it!. For many locals and tourists visiting the region, Biltmore is a must during the summer. Most people traveling to...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blaze Pizza is giving back to first-responders to show appreciation for public safety workers. From June 20 to July 20, Blaze locations in Asheville and Charlotte will donate a portion of sales from select pizzas designated as “Hero Pies” to the Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — You’re invited to the downtown Asheville, Ingles Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4. The free event will be held in Asheville’s Pack Square Park in partnership with the Asheville Downtown Association and the City of Asheville. The event starts at 5 p.m....
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The mountains' largest food bank, which is seeing the impact of inflation firsthand, has planned two events for Tuesday to help families in need. MANNA FoodBank CEO Claire Neal said the organization is seeing an increased need for its services. Right now, MANNA serves about 110,000 people each month.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — People headed to Black Mountain Saturday, June 18 to witness thousands of pollinators visiting a mountain garden during the Asheville GreenWorks Pollination Celebration. The half-acre of wildflowers was planted in 2020 at the Monarch Waystations in the back 9 holes of the Black Mountain...
LINVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Grandfather Mountain is bringing back its series of nighttime expeditions on the mountain this summer through its popular educational program Grandfather by Night. The unique experience on Grandfather Mountain lets guests experience the park after hours with education staff as their guides. Guests get to...
LAKE JUNALUSKA, N.C. (WLOS) — Celebrating Juneteenth in the mountains, the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church hosted an event Sunday, June 19 at Lake Junaluska. The celebration featured Gospel music, food trucks, dancing and more. One pastor shared with News 13 why this celebration is...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The walls and floor of the bedroom at apartment No. 6 have been scrubbed, erasing the traces of the violence that happened there Friday afternoon. "It was terrible. He was laying there in a pool of blood," said Sparky, who found his friend beaten and stabbed at an apartment on Old Haywood Road.
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The CDC map shows six mountain counties are still reporting a moderate spread of COVID-19. Clay, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Yancey, and Mitchell County show a medium level of spread while other mountain counties remain low. This comes as Governor Roy Cooper announced Monday that he...
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dozens of people made it out to the Historic Shelton House in Waynesville Sunday, June 19 for the Blue Ridge Heritage Weekend Arts and Crafts Festival. Sixty-seven vendors displayed everything from jewelry and paintings to woodwork, pottery and leather at the fourth annual festival. Artists...
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A News 13 viewer reached out after noticing activity on a piece of property in Fletcher. “The land is between Fletcher Park and Blue Ridge Metals. They are grading and dirt is being dumped. We wonder what will be built on that piece of land,” Brenda wrote to Ask 13.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners are set to approve money to implement outdoor wireless internet at several county parks. County officials said they've already installed Wi-Fi at Lake Julian, and it is set to go online any day now. On Tuesday night, June 21, commissioners will decide...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three hospital systems are in the running to bring needed hospital beds to Western North Carolina. Mission Health, AdventHealth and Novant Health applied to fill the needed 67 acute care beds identified in the 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan. Mission Health’s application proposes adding the...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Millions in rental and utility assistance will soon be available to Buncombe County residents. Buncombe County commissioners were expected to approve the additional funding during their Tuesday, June 21, 2022, meeting. It comes as 377 evictions were granted for just the first six months of 2022 in Buncombe County.
WLOS — News 13 has a witness video of an arrest in Fletcher that shows the moment a man became unresponsive. Last Wednesday, police in Fletcher answered a call about 35-year-old Christopher Hensley. The police department says a fight broke out, and Hensley was handcuffed and then became unresponsive. Officers performed CPR at the scene; Hensley later died at the hospital. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The New York City Fire Department confirmed the man killed Friday, June 17, 2022, on Biltmore Estate grounds when a tree fell on the vehicle he was driving was a FDNY firefighter. Firefighter Casey Skudin was driving near the entrance of Biltmore Estate Friday, with...
