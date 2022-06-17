ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fletcher, NC

S’Mores for Everyone

By Chef Martha Vining, Calvary Food Pantry
WLOS.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalvary Food Pantry is located at 2480 Hendersonville Road in Fletcher. It is open every Saturday...

wlos.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Rabbit Rabbit opens the summer with a hot concert lineup, kids events & more

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you’re looking for live music, dance parties for kids, food trucks, pop-up markets and more, Rabbit Rabbit is just the place for you!. The Asheville venue has quickly become a popular stop in the heart of downtown. With music, movies, local food and beer, the open-air venue started as a collaboration between Orange Peel Events and Asheville Brewing Co. in August 2020.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Meat lovers' guide to plant-based meats

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Head to the meat section of your supermarket and you might have a hard time finding meat. That’s not because of any supply chain issues, but rather because more space is being given to a growing variety of plant-based meats. You might be wondering: Are those things any good? Consumer Reports analyzed 32 faux burgers, nuggets, filets and sausages for taste and nutrition.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fletcher, NC
Fletcher, NC
Lifestyle
WLOS.com

Biltmore Estate offers long list of ways to stay busy this summer

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hiking, gardens, horseback riding, bike riding, running trails, wine tasting, the beautiful grounds of the main house, you name it, and the Biltmore Estate has it!. For many locals and tourists visiting the region, Biltmore is a must during the summer. Most people traveling to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Blaze Pizza in Asheville donates to first-responders foundation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blaze Pizza is giving back to first-responders to show appreciation for public safety workers. From June 20 to July 20, Blaze locations in Asheville and Charlotte will donate a portion of sales from select pizzas designated as “Hero Pies” to the Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

MANNA FoodBank to host 2 mobile markets Tuesday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The mountains' largest food bank, which is seeing the impact of inflation firsthand, has planned two events for Tuesday to help families in need. MANNA FoodBank CEO Claire Neal said the organization is seeing an increased need for its services. Right now, MANNA serves about 110,000 people each month.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mores#Milk Chocolate#Chocolate Bar#Food Drink#Calvary Food Pantry
WLOS.com

Grandfather Mountain announces ticket sale dates for Grandfather by Night

LINVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Grandfather Mountain is bringing back its series of nighttime expeditions on the mountain this summer through its popular educational program Grandfather by Night. The unique experience on Grandfather Mountain lets guests experience the park after hours with education staff as their guides. Guests get to...
LINVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLOS.com

What's happening at property off Mills Gap Road in Fletcher?

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A News 13 viewer reached out after noticing activity on a piece of property in Fletcher. “The land is between Fletcher Park and Blue Ridge Metals. They are grading and dirt is being dumped. We wonder what will be built on that piece of land,” Brenda wrote to Ask 13.
FLETCHER, NC
WLOS.com

Wireless internet coming to several Buncombe County parks

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners are set to approve money to implement outdoor wireless internet at several county parks. County officials said they've already installed Wi-Fi at Lake Julian, and it is set to go online any day now. On Tuesday night, June 21, commissioners will decide...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — News 13 has a witness video of an arrest in Fletcher that shows the moment a man became unresponsive. Last Wednesday, police in Fletcher answered a call about 35-year-old Christopher Hensley. The police department says a fight broke out, and Hensley was handcuffed and then became unresponsive. Officers performed CPR at the scene; Hensley later died at the hospital. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.
FLETCHER, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy