Grand Junction, CO

Great Places Within 100 Miles of Grand Junction, Colorado to Explore This Summer

By Wes Adams
 4 days ago
It's just no fun watching the total get closer and closer to $100 each time I go to the gas station to fill up the tank. If you are like me, you are switching up some of your summer plans and taking a long look at fun things to do closer...

A Detailed History of Fruita Colorado

The town of Fruita, Colorado is a small town located just west of Grand Junction with a lot of history. The area that we now know as Fruita, Colorado was first inhabited by dinosaurs, followed by Ute Native Americans, and was first settled by homesteaders Albert Lapham and his wife in 1882. Fruita first became a town in 1884 by pioneer William E. Pabor. Here are some of the most significant things that happened in Fruita's history in the 1800s:
FRUITA, CO
This ‘Famous’ Colorado Ice Cream Shop is a Tradition You Have to Try

Summer in Colorado means we're going to start to see some pretty warm temps outside. That's why you have to try this local Colorado Ice cream gem to cool down. Summer means a lot of things. No school, vacations, longer days, swimming pools, and maybe the best part, extra ice cream shop visits. When I was younger we'd always take trips to the local Dolly Maddison Ice Cream Shop and I'd get a rootbeer shake or an ice cream cone the size of my head. Sadly, all of the Dolly Maddison's, including the one just down from the radio station on Main Street in Windsor, closed their doors. There are still some amazing locally owned and operated ice cream shops around Colorado including one famous hidden gem down in Denver.
COLORADO STATE
What’s New At Grand Junction’s River Park At Las Colonias?

One of the most popular places people go to cool off in Grand Junction is River Park at Las Colonias and improvements at the park are continuing. It's hard to believe this is the third season for River Park at Las Colonias. Somehow, it still seems brand new, and that might be because we haven't seen the fully finished product just yet. When it's all said and done, the park is going to look fantastic.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Preparing to Say ‘Goodbye’ to Grand Junction’s Magical Robinson Theatre

A magnificent theater in Grand Junction, Colorado, will say goodbye later this year. Take a moment to look around one more time. The Robinson Theatre at the Moss Performing Arts Center at Colorado Mesa University is scheduled for demolition later this year. Just last night, June 15, 2022, I played what I believe will be my final concert at this venue. Take a look at the Robinson Theatre from a different perspective.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Reasons Why These Out-of-Staters Moved To Grand Junction Colorado

When you stop to think about it, you realize that everybody has a story. The more people I meet, the more I realize the Grand Junction community is a blend of transplants and natives. I think it's safe to say that most of the people I know personally are not originally from Grand Junction and many of them came here from other states. I'm always curious to know what brought them here.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction, CO
