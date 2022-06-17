Chronic kidney disease is a key predictive factor for potential myocardial ischaemia and poor prognosis in asymptomatic patients with diabetes mellitus
Some asymptomatic patients with diabetes mellitus (DM) have critical coronary artery disease (CAD), although the guidelines do not recommend aggressive screening for CAD in asymptomatic patients. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is among the serious co-morbidities of severe systemic atherosclerosis. Thus, CKD may be associated with potential myocardial ischaemia. Therefore, the present...www.nature.com
Comments / 0