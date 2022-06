Sebastian Vettel has raised awareness of local societal and environmental issues at Grands Prix this year in a sequence of T-shirts and helmet designs. In Canada, it was the mining of tar sands in Alberta, which involves the destruction of forests in order to extract bitumen. That raised the attention of some politicians, including Alberta's minister of energy Sonya Savage, who on social media immediately pointed to Vettel’s hypocrisy, highlighting Aramco’s title sponsorship of Aston Martin.

