Yordan Alvarez had another big day in Houston's 13-3 win over the White Sox. He finished 2-for-4 with a home run, double, two RBI and two runs. Alvarez now had 18 home runs on the year, which is tied for the fourth most in the majors. Despite it being his first home run in 10 days, he has raised his average 28 points since his last blast. The slugger is now hitting .316 with a 1.040 OPS. On Friday, he singled in a run in the sixth inning, only to later hit a two-run home run that same inning. Houston scored a season-high 10 runs in the sixth. The Astros have one of the best lineups in baseball and Alvarez sits right in the middle of it.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO