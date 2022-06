That has certainly been the mantra that has carried me around the world and regularly finds me jetsetting back and forth between New York City and Paris – the two places I am lucky enough to call home. In fact, I’ve grown to love those few precious hours before boarding a flight. While that might sound crazy, I love the moment when the butterflies of a new experience come head to head with all of the planning that goes into taking a trip. This is partially because of my packing methods, which revolve around making sure I have the comforts of home that will make even the furthest destination seem a little less foreign.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO