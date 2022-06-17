Alex Willms Pro For Sk8Mafia

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBack in 2016, we featured a 17-year-old Alex Willms on the site, and three years later he was being officially welcomed to the Sk8Mafia team with his first part… And now he’s pro! The brand shared the news last night. Congrats!. Watch a couple of his projects...

