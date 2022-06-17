Alex Willms Pro For Sk8Mafia

‘The Nine Club’ interviewed the legend Kanten Russell for episode #234, talking about his huge influence in the ’90s and ’00s; skating for BBC Skateboards; getting on Sims, then Chapter 7; why he didn’t get on Plan B; starting Shaft with Oscar Jordan; shooting with Dan Sturt; turning down Tod Swank’s offer ride for Foundation, and then getting on Voice; meeting Peter Smolik for the first time; getting on Planet Earth; filming for the Troubleshooters video; the first pro Osiris shoe “The Defcon”; filming for The Storm video; and his skatepark design for New Line Skateparks. This interview is close to 3 and 1/2 hours long, so… get comfortable.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO