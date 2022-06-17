The CAP in CAPO?: Jim Jones Explains Why He’d Smoke Lloyd Banks In ‘Verzuz’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Jim Jones is back to talking that Verzuz talk. In a recent interview he said he would smoke Lloyd Banks in a battle.

As per Complex the Harlem native feels like he has more to give to the Verzuz platform. In a recent interview on the Joe Budden Podcast G-Unit came up and was quick to call out the Punch Line King. “I’ll smoke Banks head up right now,” Jones revealed. “You beg to differ? My sh*t is a package. To my drip, to my water, my sh*t is a package. My sh*t just ain’t the rap age—it’s the package. When I come out they wanna see Capo. It’s not too many n***as that got that package.”

He went to further explain why G-Unit isn’t a match for him. “Where they gonna end up at?” he asked. “What year they gonna stop at? F*** y’all think, this is the nostalgia era? I’m not nostalgic, n***a, I’m still lit—there’s a difference. What year you gon’ stop at? What’s the last record they did that really meant something to somebody that they could still get jiggy with? Not to be disrespectful, we talking Hip-Hop. That’s what we do, let’s be factual. Y’all here, y’all the Hip-Hop almanacs. Talk to me.”

Earlier this year, CAPO revealed he would want to do a battle with Jadakiss but given what The LOX did to Dipset, the conversation stopped there. Lloyd Banks has yet to comment on the challenge. You can see Jim discuss things below.

