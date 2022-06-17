ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Fathers’ Rights Attorney Share Ways Fathers Can Gain Better Rights For Their Children [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
Classix 102.9
Classix 102.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVSf8_0gEINaxa00

When it comes to fathers having their rights, Rickey Smiley is very passionate about that subject. Fathers’ Rights Attorney Bobbie Edmonds joins the show to discuss ways to make life easier for fathers. A lot of times fathers get the short end of the stick but Attorney Edmonds answers a lot of questions fathers may have about joint custody vs. sole custody, visitation rights, and more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Shreveport Magazine

Mother of a student, who took his own life after bullying about his COVID-19 vaccination status, says the school officials ignored the bullying because her son was white and demands former principal to be fired from his new job

The unfortunate mother says her high school student son took his own life because he was bullied at school. The 15-year-old boy was bullied by his classmates to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future, his mom said. The boy’s parents have filed a lawsuit against the private school and demand its former principal to be fired from his new job because, according to them, he failed to prevent the tragedy and discipline the bullies. The student’s mother also said that the school officials downplayed her son’s situation because he was white. “I can assure you that if my son was black and this happened, this would have been handled at lot differently. But my son was a white Jewish kid.” the upset mother reportedly said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Classix 102.9

Classix 102.9

844
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's classic RnB station!

 https://myclassixatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy