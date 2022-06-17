Market In The Valley Starts Sun, June 19

Minnesota GreenCorps Member applications have been extended to June 29, 2022. Golden Valley community members who are interested are encouraged to apply. GreenCorps members will gain skills in the environmental field and work in the areas of air pollutant reduction, green infrastructure improvements, community readiness and outreach, and waste reduction. Members will also be able to grow their professional network and help make a difference in the Golden Valley community. Members earn a living stipend of up to $1027.08 (pre-tax) per 2-week period and an education award of $6,495 that may be used for education expenses or to pay off qualified student loans.

