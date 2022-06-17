ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Market In The Valley Starts Sun, June 19

 4 days ago

Market in the Valley begins this Sunday, June 19, 8...

Related
Take Caution During Extreme Summer Heat

With temperatures approaching 100 degrees in Golden Valley June 20, the Golden Valley Fire Department (GVFD) wants to remind residents to use caution while spending time outdoors to avoid heat-related illness. The GVFD recommends to stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible, as air-conditioning is the number one way...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
MN GreenCorps Application Deadline Extended

Minnesota GreenCorps Member applications have been extended to June 29, 2022. Golden Valley community members who are interested are encouraged to apply. GreenCorps members will gain skills in the environmental field and work in the areas of air pollutant reduction, green infrastructure improvements, community readiness and outreach, and waste reduction. Members will also be able to grow their professional network and help make a difference in the Golden Valley community. Members earn a living stipend of up to $1027.08 (pre-tax) per 2-week period and an education award of $6,495 that may be used for education expenses or to pay off qualified student loans.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Programs Canceled Due To Extreme Heat June 20

With the heat index expected to exceed 105 degrees June 20, the Youth Playground Adventure and Junior Bike Rangers programs have been cancelled. For more cancelation information, call the activities cancelation line at 763-512-2350.
ENVIRONMENT

