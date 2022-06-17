BLUETTI’s new ultra-portable EB3A power station is an absolute beast — here’s why

Whether you’re going on a road trip, spending a long day at the beach, or dealing with a sudden power outage, having a quality power station at-the-ready is incredibly helpful. These act as portable outlets that you can use to charge up personal electronics, allowing you to keep items like your smartphone or a powered cooler juiced up.

Traditionally, one of the major drawbacks of power stations has been their large, bulky size and heavy weight. This makes them cumbersome and difficult to carry, which isn’t ideal.

Thanks to the new EB3A power station from BLUETTI, though, this no longer has to be the case. Weighing just 10 pounds and offering tons of ports and charging capacity despite being the size of a lunchbox, the EB3A is one of the most advanced power stations ever designed. Here’s a closer look at everything this ultra-portable beast has to offer.

Above all else, a power station needs to be able to efficiently charge a variety of electronics for extended periods of time. While you’d be forgiven for thinking that the EB3A’s charging capabilities may be lacking due to its small size, the reality is that the EB3A does an incredible job keeping devices powered up thanks to its 268Wh LiFePO4 battery (Turbo Mode kicks things up to 430W, and Silent Mode drops down to 100W) and 600W inverter.

With a power capacity like this, the EB3A can keep phones, laptops, cameras, drones, and pretty much anything else you can think of charged up throughout the day. The top of the station can even be used as a 15W wireless charging deck in situations where you don’t want to bust out a cable.

In addition to its awesome power delivery, the EB3A also comes with a large variety of ports that ensures you’ll be able to hook up anything you need to. These include dual USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a car outlet, a pair of AC outlets, and a DC output.

The convenience doesn’t stop there, though. When the EB3A itself needs some charging love, the power station is capable of being charged up to 80 percent capacity in just 45 minutes. What’s more, you also have several different options to pick from when it’s time to juice the station up. These include hooking it up to your car, connecting it to a wall outlet, hooking it up to solar panels, or using two of these methods at once to rocket back up to full power even faster.

If you’re concerned about the safety and longevity of the station, don’t be — it comes with a Battery Management System (BMS) that protects the EB3A from overcurrent, overvoltage, overheating, and other potential risks, and it also has built-in surge protection that prevents the station from damage if it’s charging during a power surge. Additionally, the LiFePO4 battery is rated for over 2,500+ cycles, and the battery won’t fall below 80% of its original capacity. This translates to four full years of service life if you were to use the station twice a day, and well beyond that if you use it less frequently.

Finally, BLUETTI also makes an intuitive app that you can use to control and monitor your E3BA settings quickly and easily. With the app, you can switch between Standard, Turbo, and Silent Mode, and you can also see information such as how much charge the station has left and which ports are being used. Additionally, you can use the app to download firmware updates BLUETTI releases for the station.

Ultimately, everything the EB3A power station offers looks incredible, and if you’re interested in picking one up, you can get it here on BLUETTI’s website . The standard price is $299, but you can get it for the “early bird” price of $249 by getting the station before the discount goes away. There’s also a version that comes with a PV120 solar panel for $598 ($479 with the early bird discount), as well as one that comes with a PV200 solar panel for $798 ($649 with the early bird discount). Note that by joining BLUETTI’s Facebook Group and signing up for the BLUETTI newsletter, you can learn about and take advantage of any future deals as well.