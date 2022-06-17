ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Chris Evans Finally Did The Puppy Interview — You're Welcome

By Nora Dominick, Jen Park, Ehis Osifo, Vicki Chen
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqC2a_0gEIIuXv00

You asked , you tweeted , you BEGGED, and now it's finally here! Certified dog dad (and, you know, actor) Chris Evans swung by BuzzFeed to do our puppy interview .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CB96i_0gEIIuXv00
BuzzFeed Celeb

It was honestly the best thing to ever happen to us, and I will be flailing about it for the foreseeable future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAOPQ_0gEIIuXv00
BuzzFeed Celeb

To celebrate Disney and Pixar's Lightyear , we asked Chris all of your burning questions about his new movie, his previous work, and just life in general, and it did not disappoint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393Bcv_0gEIIuXv00
BuzzFeed Celeb

He talked about his friendship with Scarlett Johansson and how they've become like brother and sister after working together on The Perfect Score, The Nanny Diaries , AND in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAPNQ_0gEIIuXv00
Paramount / Weinstein Company / Marvel / Everett Collection

Chris also talked about the importance of adopting older dogs and how his own dog, Dodger, came into his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vi2yf_0gEIIuXv00
BuzzFeed Celeb

Not gonna lie, I cried a little while watching Chris talk about older dogs and then watching him play with these older dogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Fg3L_0gEIIuXv00
BuzzFeed Celeb

And, of course, throughout the interview, Chris was mostly just so hilariously overwhelmed with the cuteness of these puppies and dogs, he couldn't even answer some (read: most) questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091aRh_0gEIIuXv00
BuzzFeed Celeb

Basically, my heart may never recover from watching Christopher Robert Evans living his best life with these dogs.

BuzzFeed Celeb

Anyway, you can check out our full puppy interview with Chris Evans below:

And be sure to watch Chris in Lightyear , which is in theaters everywhere now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzPaC_0gEIIuXv00
Pixar / Disney

Also, all of these adorable puppies are available for adoption through Pacific Pups Rescue in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

‘Lightyear’ Team Offers Reasons Why Tim Allen Was Replaced

June 17 reintroduces Toy Story fans to their favorite space ranger with Lightyear, a film following the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It is presented as a movie that the cast of the Toy Story films would watch and so acts as an origin for the action figure Andy came to love so much. But that action figure had been voiced by Tim Allen. In Lightyear, Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans. Why?
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Newly Single Jason Sudeikis Tried To Score A Date With Jennifer Aniston, Spills Source

Since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split in 2017, the actress hasn't been romantically linked to a single Hollywood hunk — however, that's not due of a lack of male suitors. And according to a Star source, the latest man to try and catch her eye is Jason Sudeikis!The Ted Lasso lead, 46, is fresh off a split from model Keeley Hazell, so he reportedly asked their mutual pals to set him and the Friends alum up, but things apparently didn't go as the dad-of-two hoped."Jen kind of shudders when people suggest they date," the source spilled of why she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Robert Evans
toofab.com

Eva Mendes Reacts To Ryan Gosling's First Look as Ken for Barbie Movie

The "La La Land" actor will star alongside Margot Robbie who has been cast as Barbie. Eva Mendes has eyes for only one doll -- Ryan Gosling. The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram to gush over Gosling's first look as Ken in Greta Gerwig's live-action "Barbie" Movie. She captioned the...
MOVIES
The Independent

Justin Bieber experiencing ‘full paralysis’ on right side of face, due to virus

Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus. The “Peaches” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. However, on Friday (10 June), Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome is said to occur in people who’ve had chickenpox. “Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Dog#The Puppy Interview#Dodger#Buzzfeed Celeb Basically
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Admits Justin Bieber Split Helped Her Learn To Not ‘Tolerate Nonsense’

Selena Gomez made a rare comment about her breakup from Justin Bieber during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter for its Awards Chatter podcast. The breakup happened in 2018, during a time when Selena says she was doing a lot of “soul searching” and learning about herself. “I was, you know, obviously going through a really tough breakup and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I gonna go and what’s gonna happen?” she explained. “It just was all of these different things I was feeling. And then my medical stuff kind of kicked in — I was dealing with my lupus and some kidney problems. It was actually really hard.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Has the Best Response After Fans Accuse He Was Photoshopped Into Disneyland Photo

Chris Evans stars in the new Pixar film Lightyear, voicing the legendary space ranger who inspired the beloved Buzz Lightyear toy from Toy Story. Evans is getting rave reviews for his work in the film, but when it comes to his picture posing skills, not so much. The actor recently visited Disneyland's Disney California Adventure Park and posed in front of Pixar Pier with some iconic Disney and Pixar characters and the photos quickly went viral because, well, Evans looks like he was photoshopped into them. However, the actor has the best response to all the fans raising questions — turns out he just has no idea what to do with his hands.
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy