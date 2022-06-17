Chris Evans Finally Did The Puppy Interview — You're Welcome

Related
‘Lightyear’ Team Offers Reasons Why Tim Allen Was Replaced
June 17 reintroduces Toy Story fans to their favorite space ranger with Lightyear, a film following the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It is presented as a movie that the cast of the Toy Story films would watch and so acts as an origin for the action figure Andy came to love so much. But that action figure had been voiced by Tim Allen. In Lightyear, Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans. Why?
Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia
Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
'I invented them!': Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter, 70, jokes on social media that she was the first to pose for thirst trap snaps
Lynda Carter, known for starring as Wonder Woman in the hit series during the 1970s, posted a funny tweet on Friday. The actress uploaded a close-up steamy photo of herself posing in a pool of water with her hair slicked back and sending a captivating look at the camera. She joked that she invented thirst trap snaps.
Newly Single Jason Sudeikis Tried To Score A Date With Jennifer Aniston, Spills Source
Since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split in 2017, the actress hasn't been romantically linked to a single Hollywood hunk — however, that's not due of a lack of male suitors. And according to a Star source, the latest man to try and catch her eye is Jason Sudeikis!The Ted Lasso lead, 46, is fresh off a split from model Keeley Hazell, so he reportedly asked their mutual pals to set him and the Friends alum up, but things apparently didn't go as the dad-of-two hoped."Jen kind of shudders when people suggest they date," the source spilled of why she...
RELATED PEOPLE
toofab.com
Eva Mendes Reacts To Ryan Gosling's First Look as Ken for Barbie Movie
The "La La Land" actor will star alongside Margot Robbie who has been cast as Barbie. Eva Mendes has eyes for only one doll -- Ryan Gosling. The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram to gush over Gosling's first look as Ken in Greta Gerwig's live-action "Barbie" Movie. She captioned the...
Chris Hemsworth removes all his clothes for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and fans are losing it
The new trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has been released, and this time director Taiki Waititi is unveiling more details about the highly anticipated film, including new characters, new scenes and a new side of Chris Hemsworth’s character.The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for introducing new characters...
Justin Bieber experiencing ‘full paralysis’ on right side of face, due to virus
Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus. The “Peaches” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. However, on Friday (10 June), Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome is said to occur in people who’ve had chickenpox. “Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going...
Blamed for tampon shortage, a confused Amy Schumer says, 'I don't even have a uterus'
Tampons are apparently in short supply across the United States. And when the supply chain fails, it looks like it's time to blame comedian Amy Schumer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Pixar's Lightyear director didn't realize same-sex kiss would be so 'significant' for audiences
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Lightyear. Director Angus Maclane is still somewhat stunned by the enormous response to what most people haven't even seen yet in his Pixar movie Lightyear, which opens in theaters this Friday. The family-friendly film depicts not only Pixar's first prominent LGBTQ character in a...
epicstream.com
Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3
Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
Chris Hemsworth says Kristen Stewart was immediately apologetic when she accidentally punched him in the face while filming 'Snow White and the Huntsman'
Hemsworth spoke about working with the "Twilight" star in the 2012 film while discussing his career in a new video for GQ.
Selena Gomez Admits Justin Bieber Split Helped Her Learn To Not ‘Tolerate Nonsense’
Selena Gomez made a rare comment about her breakup from Justin Bieber during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter for its Awards Chatter podcast. The breakup happened in 2018, during a time when Selena says she was doing a lot of “soul searching” and learning about herself. “I was, you know, obviously going through a really tough breakup and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I gonna go and what’s gonna happen?” she explained. “It just was all of these different things I was feeling. And then my medical stuff kind of kicked in — I was dealing with my lupus and some kidney problems. It was actually really hard.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Bad Blood Between Actors Tom Hanks And Ricky Gervais Surfaces
Born Thomas Jeffrey Hanks on July 9th, 1969, Tom Hanks is popularly renowned for his comedic and dramatic roles and unarguably one of America’s cultural icons. He gained an international reputation for his lead roles in comedy films such as Splash and Bachelor Party, both produced in 1984. Superstar...
Nap dresses are all the rage: Here's what to know and which to buy
Nap dresses are loose-fitting, easy, breezy dresses that are all about being comfortable yet still stylish in your own home. We found the cutest ones from Hill House, Madewell, Target and more.
Drake Gave His Puppy To A Dog Trainer Because Of His Hectic Tour. The Trainer Told Us She’s Thrilled.
“We just had a conversation that maybe it was better if I just kept him as my own because his schedule was so insane back then.”
Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos
If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
Celebs Are Wearing The Shortest Dresses At Cannes—Anne Hathaway's Takes The Cake!
It’s official— Anne Hathaway is the reigning queen of not only Genovia, but also the 2022 Cannes Film Festival! With one gorgeous ensemble after another, the Princess Diaries icon, 39, continues to amp up her red carpet style game with every appearance this week. While we’ve seen celebrities...
ComicBook
Chris Evans Has the Best Response After Fans Accuse He Was Photoshopped Into Disneyland Photo
Chris Evans stars in the new Pixar film Lightyear, voicing the legendary space ranger who inspired the beloved Buzz Lightyear toy from Toy Story. Evans is getting rave reviews for his work in the film, but when it comes to his picture posing skills, not so much. The actor recently visited Disneyland's Disney California Adventure Park and posed in front of Pixar Pier with some iconic Disney and Pixar characters and the photos quickly went viral because, well, Evans looks like he was photoshopped into them. However, the actor has the best response to all the fans raising questions — turns out he just has no idea what to do with his hands.
Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer have one of the coolest couple styles in Hollywood, with photos to prove it
Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer have been dating since 2019. But more recently, they've showcased their standout couple style.
After Kim Kardashian Got Called Out For Fake Eating, She Dropped The Receipts
Following those fake eating allegations, Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight.
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0