15 Hilarious Viral Tweets That Wouldn't Have Made Sense Even A Week Ago

Before The Chris Rock Oscars Incident, Will Smith Says He Wanted ‘To Vomit’ Over Having Vision His Career Would Be Destroyed
In an interview taped before the Oscars slap with Chris Rock, Will Smith shared a vision that saw him ruined in every way possible.
How Much Is Tom Hanks Worth As He Turns 65?
Tom Hanks turns 66 on July 9, but he's showing no signs of slowing down. The actor's most recent projects include an appearance as Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker, in a biopic of Presley...
Ryan Gosling's First Photo as Ken Has Us Wondering If They'd Ever Let a 41-Year-Old Actress Play Barbie
Click here to read the full article. Hysterical laughter, stunned silence, and enthused fangirling were among the various reactions when Ryan Gosling’s first photo as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie was released — but the most notable reaction is being overlooked, in typical fashion for its subject matter. Gosling, 41, was cast to play Barbie’s iconic boyfriend alongside Margot Robbie, 31, as the legendary doll herself. While we love Gosling due to his frequent role as the irresistible love interest (Noah Calhoun and Jacob Palmer, we’re looking at you) and his undeniable good looks and charisma, we can’t help but...
35 Actors Who Have Given Such Great Performances, People Think We'll Consider Them Some Of The Best Actors Ever Someday
There is no doubt in my mind that Saoirse Ronan will win an Oscar.
Kourtney Kardashian And Robert Kardashian Look EXACTLY ALIKE At 43 Years Old, And 18 Other Famous Men Vs. Their Kids At The Same Age
LeBron James' second son is his CLONE.
Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo
Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
Will Smith is 'devising his big movie comeback with self-produced I Am Legend sequel'... after Chris Rock Oscars slap controversy
Will Smith is allegedly devising his big movie comeback, following his highly-publicised Oscars controversy in March were he slapped Chris Rock on-stage. Having been slapped with a ban on attending The Academy Awards for ten years, the actor, 53, is reportedly taking matters into his own hands with a self-produced sequel to his 2007 film, I Am Legend, via his company Westbrook Media.
Jennifer Lopez performs duet and introduces child Emme using they/them pronouns: 'They're my favorite duet partner of all time'
Jennifer Lopez performed a duet her 'favorite duet partner,' this week, her 14-year-old child Emme. The 52-year-old superstar was performing at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner was wearing a pair of green high waist pants, a...
New photos show additional damage to Marilyn Monroe dress worn by Kim Kardashian
More photographs apparently showing additional damage to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic 1962 dress after it was worn by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala have emerged.The nude-coloured dress, which was acquired by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum in 2016 for US$4.8 million (£3.8 million), appears to have suffered tearing on one of its straps.It comes after collector Scott Fortner shared photographs via his blog and social media that appear to show damage to the back of the dress, including stretched fabric and missing crystals.Kardashian wore the screen legend’s famous “Happy Birthday Mr President Dress” in early May, when...
Tim Allen Returns to TV for First Time Since 'Last Man Standing' Finale
The History Channel won the race to get Tim Allen back on television for the first time since the Last Man Standing finale aired. Allen reunited with his Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn for a second History Channel show, More Power, featuring their Assembly Required co-host, April Wilkerson. The new show will premiere later this month, months before Disney+'s The Santa Clause series.
The ‘Gunsmoke’ Cast Had No Idea John Wayne Recorded the First Episode Introduction
There’s no doubt that the classic TV western “Gunsmoke” may have looked quite different had John Wayne played a part in the series. Although James Arness had a leading role on the show, Wayne actually had a small part in “Gunsmoke.”. Before it became the classic...
‘Gunsmoke’: What Was the Show’s Final TV Movie?
After “Gunsmoke” spent decades on the air as one of the world’s most iconic classic TV westerns, it was not easy for its writers to end the show. However, when it came time to leave Dodge City in the rearview mirror, the show decided to say goodbye with a TV movie. As a result, fans got the TV movie Gunsmoke: One Man’s Justice.
Kim Kardashian said that 'most of the photos' from her Christmas-card shoot were 'unusable' because of North West 'sticking out her middle finger'
Kardashian said North West kept showing her middle finger during a Christmas photo shoot, which made most of the photos "unusable."
Barbie: Fans praise Margot Robbie’s ‘range’ after first look as fashion doll is revealed
Warner Bros has released a first look at Margot Robbie as Barbie – and fans are ecstatic.The forthcoming film – titled Barbie – will see Robbie playing the titular fashion-forward doll, alongside a star-studded cast which includes Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, and Will Ferrell.Ladybird’s Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha; Marriage Story) co-wrote the script, with Gerwig set to direct.Ahead of the film’s release, Warner Bros has released a photo of Robbie in character as Barbie.The Australian actor is seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a pink convertible, dressed in a...
Chrissy Teigen Revives the No-Pants Trend in 6-Inch Heels With Blazer Worn as a Dress for ‘Chrissy’s Court’ Press Tour on ‘James Corden’
Click here to read the full article. Forget courtroom pantsuits. Judge Chrissy Teigen is challenging ultra-conservative law-abiding fashion rules. While Teigen is playing judge in her new courtroom reality show, she certainly isn’t toning down her signature style to take on the peacekeeping role. Sure, Teigen may have recently hit “The Late Late Show with James Corden” stage yesterday in a blazer to promote her new Roku show “Chrissy’s Court” — but that’s the only courtroom vibes you’re getting from the newly-minted judge. For the June 14 appearance, the 36-year-old model and internet personality wore a short green double-breasted blazer as a...
‘The Simpsons’ Rips Fox News, Tucker Carlson And Facebook With Help From Hugh Jackman & Robert Reich In Musical Season Finale
Click here to read the full article. Just days after Fox made a portfolio pitch to advertisers at its upfront showcasing Fox shows, including The Simpsons, and Fox News in the same breath, Matt Groenig & Co. shot back. Sunday night’s season finale of The Simpsons called out Fox News and Facebook for spreading misinformation, stoking fear and, well, a fondness for dictators. At one point, a Tucker Carlson-like character is shown saying, “Putin for president, next on Fox News.” At another point the lyrics, “Facebook feeds our fright. They convince us things were great when gas was cheap and men were...
This Woman Went Viral After Responding To A Man Who Called Out Her "Valley Girl Accent," And I've Never Even Thought About Why Women Use Uptalk
"They're so lost in the sauce of sexism that they don't even realize the real reason they're upset."
Zendaya Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After TikTok Sonograms Surface
Zendaya is setting the record straight on one big rumor in particular. As Entertainment Tonight, the Euphoria star responded to a TikTok video that alleged that she was expecting a child with her boyfriend, Tom Holland. Zendaya issued her statement on Instagram and noted that this is one of the many falsehoods about her personal life that she's had to deal with.
14 Times Rebel Wilson Deserved An Apology From The Media
Tell me again why she was shamed for doing things like changing her name, which half of Hollywood also does.
Blonde: Fans shocked by Ana de Armas’ ‘spot-on’ transformation into Marilyn Monroe in first trailer
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Blonde, leaving fans impressed by Ana de Armas’ “spot-on” transformation into Marilyn Monroe.The first footage from the forthcoming biopic provides a look at de Armas in character as the iconic Some Like it Hot actor, as she’s seen recreating one of Monroe’s most famous poses.On Twitter, impressed fans have heaped praise on de Armas, with many of them predicting an Oscar win for the actor. “Ana de Armas is spot on as Monroe,” one user wrote. Another added: “OMG, Ana looks fine, totally gorgeous.”One fan commented: “Looks good, can't wait. Time...
