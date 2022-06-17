ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

15 Hilarious Viral Tweets That Wouldn't Have Made Sense Even A Week Ago

By Mike Spohr
I think we'd all agree that trying to keep up with everything that's happening these days has gotten very, VERY hard.

BET+ / Via giphy.com

Need a little help? Here are 15 hilarious viral tweets about some of the things people will be talking about this weekend:

1. Drake dropped a surprise new album — Honestly, Nevermind — and while it has its instant fans, a lot of people on Twitter aren't so impressed with it:

Drake’s surprise album was like when your teacher surprises the class with a pizza party and you end up with this

@saviourmitchy 05:11 AM - 17 Jun 2022

2. It's definitely Drake trying something new...a dance-y album that maybe will be popular in places he didn't intend:

H&amp;M and forever 21 about to have a field day with this Drake album

@kirawontmiss 04:19 AM - 17 Jun 2022

3. The first photos of Ryan Gosling as Ken from the upcoming Barbie movie are out, and people had REACTIONS :

Freddie Prinze Jr's Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run

@bashful_michael 04:44 PM - 15 Jun 2022

4. And Conan's response made a lot of people go, "Did he say what I think he said?!":

I can’t believe Ryan Gosling is playing Ken in the Barbie movie, I’ll put my smooth mound up against his any day.

@ConanOBrien 09:11 PM - 15 Jun 2022

5. Inflation (including the cost of gas ) is still on people's minds in a major way:

gas is almost $5. 1 bedrooms starting at $2000. mcdonalds just told me $2.13 for 1 hash brown…. God please 😭

@_chulani 02:23 PM - 21 May 2022

6. This weekend, people across the US will celebrate Juneteenth and Father's Day on the same day, and this tweet makes a very funny point:

Father’s Day falls on Juneteenth this year. This might be the Olympics of barbecuing I fear. Historical event.

@dylanali_ 01:06 PM - 14 May 2022

7. Speaking of Father's Day, good luck finding a card that's not 100% stereotypical:

It’s that time of year again when the people who design Father’s Day cards are convinced dads only like football, golf, gardening, racing cars, cricket, beer, fishing, ties or farting.

@Pandamoanimum 12:10 PM - 14 Jun 2022

8. Tom Hanks swore at some fans who tripped his wife , Rita Wilson, and the reaction to the nicest man in the world going off was funny:

If you tell me Tom Hanks is pissed at you, I’m gonna ask what the hell it is that you did.

@cmclymer 07:13 PM - 16 Jun 2022

9. The Onion — God love 'em — brought this serious LOL:

World Doesn't Even Know Who To Admire Anymore After Tom Hanks Murders 5 https://t.co/jqJMS9A9sK

@TheOnion 03:00 PM - 17 Jun 2022

10. HBO announced they're going to make a sequel series to Game of Thrones focusing on the Jon Snow character, and people were joking about how it might go off the rails:

ANNOUNCER: "Jon Snow" is filmed before a live studio audience[JON SNOW enters. Audience applauds.]JON SNOW: I can't believe I'm living with my crazy aunt nowJENNIFER COOLIDGE: You know nothing, Jon Snow[laughter, applause]

@ditzkoff 02:39 AM - 17 Jun 2022

11. Let's just keep this one going, LOL:

[JON SNOW is tending bar. GEORGE R.R. MARTIN enters]GEORGE: Afternoon, everybodyBAR PATRONS [in unison]: George!JON SNOW: what's happening, GeorgeGEORGE: It's a direwolf-eat-direwolf world, Johnny, and I'm wearing Milkbone underwear

@ditzkoff 11:25 AM - 17 Jun 2022

12. People — I'm sorry to say — will be talking about Elon Musk again, this time because of a story in the Washington Post about how the supposed advocate for free speech fired employees at Tesla for speaking their mind in an open letter:

Elon Musk: "I am a free speech absolutist."Employee: "Good, because I have some mild criticisms..."Elon Musk: "You are absolutely fired."

@middleageriot 04:36 PM - 17 Jun 2022

13. The Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals, beating the Boston Celtics. Earlier in the series, Boston fans taunted the Warriors' Draymond Green by chanting "Fuck you, Draymond." So, LOL:

Entire Warriors locker room is chanting “fuck you, Draymond” in champagne celebration right now.

@anthonyVslater 04:08 AM - 17 Jun 2022

14. And while the Celtics lost, fans of Adam Sandler's Hustle know there was one player who could've saved them:

The only man who can save the Celtics

@HoopMixOnly 03:52 AM - 14 Jun 2022

15. And lastly, Disney Pixar's Lightyear rocketed into theaters this weekend, and people are squabbling over whether it was right to have Chris Evans voice the character, or if the OG Buzz Lightyear Tim Allen should've done it. Here's one hilariously brutal take:

It’s not that complicated.Chris Evans is playing the character who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toys.Tim Allen is playing the soundalike they got when Chris’s reps wouldn’t let him record for merch.

@I_BrandonSawyer 04:37 AM - 15 Jun 2022

