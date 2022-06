Studio Tenn, Franklin’s professional regional theatre, has announced an exciting 2022-23 season beginning this fall. “This will be our first full season in two years, and we’re ecstatic to bring the variety and quality of these shows to our patrons,” said Todd Morgan, managing director at Studio Tenn. “As we continue to prepare to move into a permanent home in 2023, it will be an exciting opportunity to see Studio Tenn performances in different venues in Middle Tennessee and for us to work with exciting partners. It’s going to be a special season.”

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO