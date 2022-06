New York Mets ace Max Scherzer will be joining the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night for a rehab start after a stint on the injured list. Scherzer has missed over a month of the regular season with a left oblique strain, and per a report from Bill Ladson of MLB.com, is expected to throw about 60 to 70 pitches for the Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO