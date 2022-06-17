Marion water crisis

State and city leaders meet to discuss water woes in Marion. "The time to realize this is a crisis is now." That's the word from city leaders in Marion, Kentucky, as they work to keep from running out of water.
MARION, KY — "The time to realize this is a crisis is now." That's the word from city leaders in Marion, Kentucky, as they work to keep from running out of water. Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency for Marion Saturday morning. Monday, state and local leaders...
MARION, KY — As the city of Marion, Kentucky, continues to face a water crisis, the National Guard and local partners will begin distributing water to residents on Thursday. The distribution will take place at the Old National Guard Armory, which is at 131 Rochester Avenue. The city asks residents to use the water specifically for drinking and cooking purposes.
MAYFIELD KY — The United Way of Kentucky teamed up with the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County to present the Mayfield Rotary Club with a check for $250,000 at Monday's annual officer installation dinner. The rotary club will disburse the funds within six months to assist families affected by...
PADUCAH — With support from the city of Paducah, the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP and the Carson Center are hosting the city's first official Juneteenth program and celebration Monday with an hour-long program followed by a picnic on the Carson Center lawn. Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, was officially...
AUSTIN, TX— Every year since 2004, students from the University of Texas at Austin bike 4,000 miles to raise awareness for cancer. This year, they will be stopping in Paducah on June 23 as part of their 70-day journey. Students participating in the Texas 4000 for Cancer are biking...
PADUCAH — New discussions were had and clarifications were made during a meeting of the 911 Communications Oversight Committee for Paducah and McCracken County. A special called meeting was held Tuesday to discuss request for proposal options regarding the 911 system. For much of the meeting, McCracken County Commissioner...
PADUCAH — Fireworks are a summer staple. With the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, you may already see or hear them in your neighborhood. But there are rules for setting off fireworks in the city of Paducah and ways to use them safely. They can't leave the ground,...
Paducah police taking firework and noise violations seriously as July 4 approaches. Fireworks are a summer staple. With the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, you may already see or hear them in your neighborhood. But there are rules for setting off fireworks in the city of Paducah and ways to use them safely.
PADUCAH — For the past 20 years, the Paxton Challenge for Charities has encouraged community members to donate to their favorite charities and nonprofit organizations. Now entering its third decade, the Challenge is still helping people help others. A function of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, the Paxton...
PADUCAH — The Barkley Regional Airport Advisory Board has voted to choose Contour Aviation as the next air service provider out of Paducah. The board's decision follow's SkyWest's announcement to stop providing flights to and from Chicago at the Paducah airport. Contour is offering to provide 30-passenger, roundtrip flights...
PADUCAH — Paducah-based nonprofit innovation lab Sprocket is encouraging people in west Kentucky to apply for Codefi's Adult Code Labs program. The deadline to apply for the 20-week software development training program is July 18. Sprocket says the program is free for participants who qualify, thanks to a grant...
PADUCAH — A Paducah doctor has agreed to pay $561,800 after federal prosecutors say he knowingly submitted or conspired to submit more than $3 million in false claims to Medicare. Prosecutors say he received kickbacks from a firm in exchange for filing Medicare claims that were not medically necessary for patients he did not actually treat.
PADUCAH — When it's this hot outside, it's important to be mindful of how long you're outside and to protect yourself against heat-related illnesses. Your electric bill is also likely on your mind, because of increased air conditioning use. Doctors with Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health - Lourdes...
PADUCAH — Police are searching for an 88-year-old man reporting missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says 88-year-old Harry Norsworthy has dementia-related health concerns and any assistance finding him is appreciated. Norsworthy was last seen on Buckner Lane in Paducah. Officers say he was last seen wearing a...
Paducah — The McCracken County Sherrif's Department is seeking public assistance in finding 16-year-old Zackari Hoebbel. Hoebbel was last seen in the area of Meacham Lane in Paducah in the late evening hours of Sunday, June 19. Hoebbel is approximately 5'7" tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has blue...
PADUCAH — Paducah police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday in a vehicle at Noble Park. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, and the Paducah Police Department says there is no threat to the public. Two people were involved in the...
MAYFIELD, KY — The Dec. 10 tornado devastated Mayfield, but people continue taking steps toward normalcy. The recovery group Mayfield Rebuilds kicked off the Mayfield Farmers' Market for the first time since the storm. "We just picked them all last night and this morning," said Barry Irvan, a Mayfield...
PADUCAH — Dustin R. Wistafke, 38, was arrested on multiple charges Sunday. Deputies say he led them on a foot-chase after crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle. He was also found to be in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine. Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on Cook...
Comments / 0