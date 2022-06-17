ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, KY

Marion water crisis

wpsdlocal6.com
 4 days ago

Marion, Kentucky, residents wonder: 'Are we going to...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

wpsdlocal6.com

Governor declares state of emergency in Marion, KY

State and city leaders meet to discuss water woes in Marion. "The time to realize this is a crisis is now." That's the word from city leaders in Marion, Kentucky, as they work to keep from running out of water.
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

State and city leaders meet to discuss water woes in Marion

MARION, KY — "The time to realize this is a crisis is now." That's the word from city leaders in Marion, Kentucky, as they work to keep from running out of water. Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency for Marion Saturday morning. Monday, state and local leaders...
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

National Guard to begin water distribution in Marion, Kentucky, city considering Sturgis as another water source

MARION, KY — As the city of Marion, Kentucky, continues to face a water crisis, the National Guard and local partners will begin distributing water to residents on Thursday. The distribution will take place at the Old National Guard Armory, which is at 131 Rochester Avenue. The city asks residents to use the water specifically for drinking and cooking purposes.
MARION, KY
City
Marion, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
wpsdlocal6.com

WATCH LIVE: Paducah holds first Juneteenth Celebration at Carson Center

PADUCAH — With support from the city of Paducah, the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP and the Carson Center are hosting the city's first official Juneteenth program and celebration Monday with an hour-long program followed by a picnic on the Carson Center lawn. Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, was officially...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Longest annual charity bike ride in the world riding through Paducah

AUSTIN, TX— Every year since 2004, students from the University of Texas at Austin bike 4,000 miles to raise awareness for cancer. This year, they will be stopping in Paducah on June 23 as part of their 70-day journey. Students participating in the Texas 4000 for Cancer are biking...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fireworks do's and don'ts

Paducah police taking firework and noise violations seriously as July 4 approaches. Fireworks are a summer staple. With the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, you may already see or hear them in your neighborhood. But there are rules for setting off fireworks in the city of Paducah and ways to use them safely.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

6/20 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol' Fish. To send us your fish pictures, email: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
News Break
Politics
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah doctor admits to participating in telehealth Medicare fraud scheme, agrees to pay more than $500,000

PADUCAH — A Paducah doctor has agreed to pay $561,800 after federal prosecutors say he knowingly submitted or conspired to submit more than $3 million in false claims to Medicare. Prosecutors say he received kickbacks from a firm in exchange for filing Medicare claims that were not medically necessary for patients he did not actually treat.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for missing man with dementia-related health concerns in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police are searching for an 88-year-old man reporting missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says 88-year-old Harry Norsworthy has dementia-related health concerns and any assistance finding him is appreciated. Norsworthy was last seen on Buckner Lane in Paducah. Officers say he was last seen wearing a...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County Sherrif's Department searching for missing teen

Paducah — The McCracken County Sherrif's Department is seeking public assistance in finding 16-year-old Zackari Hoebbel. Hoebbel was last seen in the area of Meacham Lane in Paducah in the late evening hours of Sunday, June 19. Hoebbel is approximately 5'7" tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has blue...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigating shooting at Noble Park in Paducah

PADUCAH — Paducah police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday in a vehicle at Noble Park. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, and the Paducah Police Department says there is no threat to the public. Two people were involved in the...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield Farmers' Market kicks off after December tornado hits the city

MAYFIELD, KY — The Dec. 10 tornado devastated Mayfield, but people continue taking steps toward normalcy. The recovery group Mayfield Rebuilds kicked off the Mayfield Farmers' Market for the first time since the storm. "We just picked them all last night and this morning," said Barry Irvan, a Mayfield...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man arrested after foot-pursuit

PADUCAH — Dustin R. Wistafke, 38, was arrested on multiple charges Sunday. Deputies say he led them on a foot-chase after crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle. He was also found to be in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine. Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on Cook...
PADUCAH, KY

