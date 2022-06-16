ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Celebrating Father’s Day: Here are this year’s entries in The Press Democrat’s Father-Child Celebration sweepstakes

The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTCGE_0gEI40xb00

Fathers laugh with us and watch us grow up. Some introduce us to their favorite action films and bands and most-prized football teams, and they also pass down valuable lessons we carry with us for the rest of our lives.

In honor of Father’s Day, The Press Democrat asked readers to submit photos of themselves with their kids for our annual sweepstakes drawing and tell us: What’s your favorite thing about being a dad? And what have you passed down to your children?

A wicked sense of humor, a passion for classic cars and aviation, a taste for pancakes and scary action films, determination, fearlessness and a zest for life are some of the traits these Sonoma County fathers have given their kids.

Nathan Miles of Petaluma said his favorite part about being a dad is watching his kids evolve.

“At this stage (11 and 13 years old), seeing them become their own person and being extremely impressed by who they are” is what he is enjoying now, he wrote in his submission.

He’s given empathy, a love for food and travel and a militant requirement for mayo on a BLT to his children, Harper and Hudson.

Some fathers said they most enjoy laughing uncontrollably with their kids.

“We can make each other laugh so hard tears are rolling down our cheeks and our head starts to hurt,” wrote Aage Hoffman of Windsor about his daughter, Emme.

He’s passed down a “wicked, twisted sense of humor; the same taste in music; and a love for animals,” Hoffman wrote.

Sebastopol father Larry Chiaroni loves sharing life’s beautiful moments with his daughters, Annie and Emma, who have inherited his fondness for food and laughter.

“My favorite thing about being a dad is that I have the opportunity to share with our daughters all this wonderful world has to offer — the good and the bad. They are fun people to be with,” he wrote.

Mark Quattrocchi, who lives in Sea Ranch, said he’s relished watching his son, Sam, now an adult, grow into a thoughtful and compassionate man.

“I’ve been a dad to my wonderful son Sam for 31 years and marveled at watching him grow from an infant into a brilliant and thoughtful man who cares immensely about those around him,” he wrote.

A penchant for doing home repairs and building is something he’s passed down to Sam. He enjoys it when Sam calls him to chat about one of his home projects.

Out of more than 60 submissions, a winning father-child pair was chosen at random for this year’s prize, a $250 gift card to On Fire, a Santa Rosa store that specializes in fireplaces, outdoor grills, outdoor kitchens and furniture, umbrellas and fire pits.

The winner is Brian Ross Granados, father to kids Brian Stephen, 14, Cora, 6, Lilliana, 19, and Emilia, 1, who all live in Windsor, except for Lilliana, who is a freshman at the University of Oregon.

Granados’ favorite activity is spending time with his kids and cherishing every second with them, he said. As a family, and on warmer days, they have water-gun fights, play football and float on the Russian River at Mother’s Beach.

Granados, a history teacher at Petaluma High School, has given his kids an appreciation for hard work. It permeates everything they do, he said. His son jumps into new endeavors with dedication and works for success. Brian Stephen was a part of the Santa Rosa Flyers junior hockey club for four years and will soon join the Windsor High School football team.

“I admire that he’s willing to jump into a new sport, become successful at it and then jumps into another one and dedicates himself to reaching that same level of success,” Granados said. “I’m his biggest fan.”

This summer, he and his oldest daughter, Lilliana, a high school valedictorian who landed a full-ride scholarship to Oregon State University, will take their surf boards to Marin County’s Bolinas Beach for their annual surfing trip. It’s a tradition they’ve shared for five years.

“My parents worked hard for what they wanted in life,” Granados said. “I wanted to instill that value into my kids, too. If you really want something, you’ve got to want it and work hard for it. I’m really amazed by my kids.”

Click through the gallery above to see all of the submissions.

