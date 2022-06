How do you become beloved? Constant caring about others is a good place to start and Brian Gaynor whose last day as a teacher was this past week should know. Gaynor spent 20 years at Highland Park Elementary, then the last six at Gatewood Elementary teaching fourth grade. Along the way he found time to enjoy the sport of paddle boarding. He has worked as a raft guide, scuba instructor, on dive boats, and grew up surfing in Claremont, California.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO