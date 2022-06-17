MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (6/17) PREMIUM

Line: Sun (-7.5) Money line: Sun (-350), Storm (+265) Questionable: Sue Bird (non-COVID illness) Fantasy Need to Know: Sue Bird listed as a game-time decision tonight after missing Tuesday's game with a non-COVID illness. Briann January (96.0% available) started in place of Bird on Tuesday but only scored three points with added four assists, one steal and made one 3-pointer. She averaged 8.7 PPG, 3.7 APG, 2.0 3PG, 1.7 RPG, in 29.0 MPG while starting for over a three-game stretch at the end of May and beginning of June. Gabby Williams (74.4% available) is coming near double-double performance (10 rebounds, eight assists) two games after she dished a season-high nine assists in a win over Wings last Saturday. Her all-around production in this span is worth some fantasy attention. Courtney Williams (21.1% available) dropped a season-high 20 points in only 24 minutes in her last outing against the Dream. She has shown upside, despite the slow statistical start with the Sun. Williams averaged 16.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.2 3PG during the 2021 season, so games like Wednesday night are definitely in her repertoire.
