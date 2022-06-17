MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (6/17) PREMIUM

Zach Eflin allowed four runs on five hits over two innings on Sunday against the Nationals. He struck out two and took the loss, falling to 2-5. Even though Eflin pitched poorly, his early exit was reportedly pre-planned because of a knee bruise he is dealing with. There's no structural damage but he will be re-evaluated this week to see if he can make his next start. He now has a 4.43 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 7.57 K/9 rate, and considering his injury risk now, fantasy managers shouldn't feel compelled to hold onto him. If able, he will take on the Padres next.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO