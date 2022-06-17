ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (6/17) PREMIUM

By Josh Shepardson
fantasypros.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA doubleheader creates different slate sizes for DraftKings and FanDuel tonight. DK’s main slate includes the second game of a doubleheader between the...

www.fantasypros.com

fantasypros.com

Yoan Moncada leaves Friday's game with right hamstring tightness

Moncada has battled leg injuries all season, mostly with his quad, so it's disconcerting to see him dealing with hamstring tightness. He's going to be evaluated further so the White Sox should provide more word after the game, but don't be surprised to see him hit the IL given all his other injuries this year.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Dakota Hudson lasts five innings on mound Saturday against Red Sox

Dakota Hudson lasted five innings on the mound Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits while also walking five and striking out three in the Cardinals' 11-2 win over the Red Sox. Fantasy Impact:. Hudson has allowed two runs or less in three of four starts on the mound in...
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Francisco Lindor homers, drives in four on Friday

With his mom watching in the stands, Lindor hit a three-run home run in the first inning to jump-start things for the Mets. He's now up to 10 home runs on the season, halfway to his 2021 total, and he's well on pace to greatly surpass all of last year's numbers. His 19.4% strikeout rate is slightly elevated but it's obviously not affecting his production, so don't be afraid to buy high on the 28-year-old.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Zach Eflin lasts just two innings against Nationals

Zach Eflin allowed four runs on five hits over two innings on Sunday against the Nationals. He struck out two and took the loss, falling to 2-5. Even though Eflin pitched poorly, his early exit was reportedly pre-planned because of a knee bruise he is dealing with. There's no structural damage but he will be re-evaluated this week to see if he can make his next start. He now has a 4.43 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 7.57 K/9 rate, and considering his injury risk now, fantasy managers shouldn't feel compelled to hold onto him. If able, he will take on the Padres next.
WASHINGTON, DC
fantasypros.com

Deshaun Watson: NFL 'probably' will seek one-year suspension

According to a recent report from The Washington Post's Mark Maske, the NFL will argue that Browns QB Deshaun Watson should receive a "significant" suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Maske indicates that "significant" means one full season based on a conversation with someone in Watson's camp. A person familiar with the NFL's position declined to give a precise length but said: "significant would be the proper term." The league is hopeful that the entire disciplinary process, including any potential appeal, will be resolved by the start of training camp. (Mark Maske, The Washington Post)
NFL
fantasypros.com

Frank Schwindel (lower back strain) placed on 10-day IL

Schwindel was removed from Friday's game after coming up limping after running down the first base line. A lower back strain probably isn't overly serious, but the fact that the Cubs put Schwindel on the IL quickly likely means he'll need a bit more than the 10 days to recover. Schwindel's upside isn't high enough to warrant holding him for any remotely lengthy absence so monitor the news from the Cubs over the next week.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Jordan Lyles scratched from scheduled start on Sunday

There's no word yet as to why Lyles was scratched, but the Orioles should update his status at some point prior to the game. He has a 5.10 ERA and 1.52 WHIP, so fantasy managers likely weren't relying on him anyway, but they should remove him from their lineups if they were.
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

DJ LeMahieu homers, tallies three hits in win Friday

LeMahieu collected three hits Friday night for there fourth time this season and second time in June. went back to back with Giancarlo Stanton in New York’s 8-run 5th inning and went deep for the sixth time this year. The former 2-time Batting Champion has not been his usual self this season and is no longer written in the leadoff spot in pen, as in former years, but he should still be started in the absence of alternative option that is a massive upgrade.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Mookie Betts (cracked rib) headed to IL

Betts was scratched from the lineup on both Friday and Saturday, prompting an MRI which revealed the cracked rib. It's obviously a devastating blow for fantasy managers, as Betts was slashing .273/.349/.535 on the year with 17 home runs and 53 runs scored. There's no timeline yet for Betts, but he'll almost certainly need to miss more than the minimum time, so fantasy managers should prepare themselves to find a meaningful, rather than a short-term, replacement.
MLB
fantasypros.com

20 Things to Watch for in Week 11 (Fantasy Baseball 2022)

Welcome, fantasy friends and foes, to Week 11 of the 2022 Fantasy Baseball Season. I hope all the fathers and grandpas have a fantastic Father’s Day!. Last week was filled with mixed emotions, and my pitching recommendations did not go as planned. However, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays series lived up to the hype, with the Yankees sweeping the series in three close games. Gabriel Moreno has been electric for the Toronto Blue Jays when he plays, but it begs the question, why isn’t Moreno playing every day? Well, two of three ain’t bad as Meat Loaf once sang, so let’s go hit Week 11.
MLB
fantasypros.com

J.J. Matijevic earns first career with HR in win Sunday

Astros rookie outfielder J.J. Matijevic made just his sixth career MLB appearance Sunday, going 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 win over the White Sox. The rookie's home run was a bit of a cheap one, traveling just 343 feet. But, they all count the same in the box score. The home run was Matijevic' first career base hit as well, making Father's Day a special day for him and his dad, which he talked about afterward. The left fielder is not likely to see many at-bats this season and should not be considered worthy of fantasy attention.
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Yordan Alvarez suffers undisclosed injury on Saturday

Dusty Baker was being a bit cryptic with his post-game comments on Alvarez, so hopefully that isn't a bad sign. Alvarez last batted in the seventh inning, grounding into a double play, and his turn at bat never came back around, but it sounds like Alvarez would have been pinch-hit for. Expect more word sometime soon but for now there's not much fantasy managers can do.
MLB
fantasypros.com

George Kirby strikes out six in Thursday's loss

George Kirby tossed six innings on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six. His only blemish was allowing a two-run home run to Mike Trout in the third inning, but the Mariners would go on to lose to the Angels 4-1. Fantasy Impact:
MLB
fantasypros.com

Keegan Thompson pitches six shutout innings on Friday

Keegan Thompson pitched six innings, allowing two hits, two walks, no earned runs, and registering nine strikeouts. He earned a no-decision against Atlanta on Friday. Thompson did not stick around long enough for the Cubs offense to score any runs, but he put together a great performance to help end the Cubs’ losing streak. He has appeared in 15 games (6-2) with a 3.27 ERA, 7.85 K/9, and a 3.27 BB/9. After not lasting a full inning in his last start, this was the type of bounce back performance Thompson needed.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Michael Wacha holds former team to just one run

Red Sox starter Michael Wacha allowed one run, six hits, and one walk over 5.1 innings of work against the Cardinals on Friday evening. He also struck out five batters and earned the win as Boston ultimately defeated St. Louis by a score of 6-5. Fantasy Impact:. Wacha has been...
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football News: Could Deshaun Watson Miss the Entire 2022 Season?

Let’s take a look at the latest news and notes around fantasy football. To stay up to date on all of the latest fantasy baseball news, be sure to follow @FantasyProsNFL on Twitter and bookmark the FantasyPros NFL Player News page. Get the FantasyPros News App for iOS and...
NFL
Black Enterprise

Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson Acquires Sports Metaverse Teams, Joins SimWin Sports As Owner, Investor And Advisor

Basketball Hall of Famer and business titan Earvin ‘Magic” Johnson announced his acquisition of football and basketball franchises in SIMWin Sports. SimWin Sports is the first professional sports league where virtual teams and athletes compete 24/7/365 to fuel on-demand fantasy sports contests. The teams are all owned by sports figures, celebrities, and investors.
NBA
fantasypros.com

By The Numbers: Aaron Nola, Gerrit Cole, Nathan Eovaldi (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

It is one thing for a pitcher to accrue a staggering number of strikeouts, but it is even more impressive when a pitcher has high strikeout numbers to go along with low walk numbers. Thank goodness, because a statistic measures exactly that!. Strikeout minus walk rate, also written as K-BB%,...
MLB
ESPN

WNBA fantasy and betting tips for Friday

Line: Sun (-7.5) Money line: Sun (-350), Storm (+265) Questionable: Sue Bird (non-COVID illness) Fantasy Need to Know: Sue Bird listed as a game-time decision tonight after missing Tuesday's game with a non-COVID illness. Briann January (96.0% available) started in place of Bird on Tuesday but only scored three points with added four assists, one steal and made one 3-pointer. She averaged 8.7 PPG, 3.7 APG, 2.0 3PG, 1.7 RPG, in 29.0 MPG while starting for over a three-game stretch at the end of May and beginning of June. Gabby Williams (74.4% available) is coming near double-double performance (10 rebounds, eight assists) two games after she dished a season-high nine assists in a win over Wings last Saturday. Her all-around production in this span is worth some fantasy attention. Courtney Williams (21.1% available) dropped a season-high 20 points in only 24 minutes in her last outing against the Dream. She has shown upside, despite the slow statistical start with the Sun. Williams averaged 16.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.2 3PG during the 2021 season, so games like Wednesday night are definitely in her repertoire.
BASKETBALL

