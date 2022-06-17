ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

2 US veterans from Alabama reported missing in Ukraine

By Alabama Public Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Alabamian veterans are missing in Ukraine after assisting in the war against Russia. Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27,...

Report: Alabama ranks near bottom on levels of patriotism

Alabama ranks near the bottom in levels of patriotism, according to a recent nationwide report on patriotic feelings and actions among American citizens. The analysis, conducted by WalletHub, evaluated levels of military and civic engagement through 13 relevant metrics, including average military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults and shares of residents who participate in groups or organizations, to determine levels of patriotic sentiments in U.S States.
Sheriff honored for helping local church

Chief Dennis Sharp was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. A UAH professor broke down what we can expect to come from the situation in Russia. A Russian State-controlled media outlet released new videos of the two Alabama veterans who are feared to have been captured by Russian forces. Video...
alreporter.com

Opinion | When the world was a mess, Alabama showed plain common sense

Over the last two years, tourists and vacationers have flocked to Alabama to escape unnecessary restrictions and mandates. They also traveled here in record numbers because Alabama has something for everyone. From our white sandy beaches on the Gulf Coast to the river valleys across the state to vibrant cultures...
Alabama tightens rules on foul-smelling sludge after complaints

Alabama’s environmental regulators have tightened state rules for using food processing waste or sewage sludge as fertilizer in response to numerous complaints about the practice generated across Alabama over the past two years and reported on extensively by AL.com. The Alabama Environmental Management Commission -- the appointed body that...
Britt wraps up campaigning with visit to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Katie Boyd Britt will wrap up her campaign for U.S. Senate with a stop in the Wiregrass on Monday night. The event will take place at McLin’s Restaurant in Daleville beginning at 5:30 p.m. Britt made a similar stop leading up to the GOP primary in May.
Primary runoff day in Alabama is Tuesday: What time do polls open? Close? Sample ballots

Alabamians will head to the polls Tuesday, June 21 to decide party nominees for a host of races. Polls for the primary runoffs will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters will be casting ballots in either the Republican or Democratic primaries. On the Republican side, Katie Britt is squaring off against Mo Brooks in the GOP nomination for U.S. Senator to replace the retiring Richard Shelby. Other statewide races on the Republican ballot include Secretary of State (Wes Allen vs. Jim Zeigler), State Auditor (Stan Cooke vs. Andrew Sorrell) and places on the Public Service Commission.
Crossover voting in primary is against the law in Alabama: Here’s what that means

Tuesday is a primary runoff day in Alabama. That means the state’s law against crossover voting will be in effect. Enacted in 2017, the law prohibits voters from casting a ballot for one party in a primary and then crossing over to vote in another party’s runoff elections. In other words, if you voted in the Republican primary on May 24th, you can’t cast a ballot in the Democratic runoff. The prohibition is the same for those who voted in the Democratic primary – no voting in the Republican runoff.
Former Huntsville mayor and HHS principal suffers stroke

On Sunday, June 12, former Huntsville Mayor Terry Clarke was admitted to Huntsville Hospital with symptoms of a stroke. He was subsequently transferred to Toronto Western Hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to sources. A spokesperson for the family said although the level of damage and outlook for a full...
Importance of Juneteenth holiday, celebrations in Huntsville

Juneteenth events have been happening all across North Alabama this weekend. The holiday marks the end of slavery in the U.S. when in 1865 slaves learned they were freed in Galveston, Texas. This came two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Now Juneteeth is being celebrated across the...
Cement Maker to Double Workforce at Alabama Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of advanced building materials plans...
People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
Alabama’s Dope Official Is Up Next

Recently, there have been a rise in the Alabama artists to enter the hip hop industry. From Yung Bleu to Big Yavo; Alabama has become a great contender in rap community. One of these artists on the rise is Dope Official. Born and raised in Jackson, Alabama; a town located not far from Mobile, AL. According to Dope, “rap influences were the OG’s from my neighborhood, people like “Wild Hawg Records” “Bama Heat” DJ Ice D (RIP) and others were bosses in the streets.” Hip Hop always fascinated Dope and at age 15 he began rapping. Currently Dope has one album & 2 two mixtapes.
