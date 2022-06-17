ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

FREE COVID-19 Testing at Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 4 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – COVID-19 testing will be available at the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District, 1702 Horne Road, Tuesday, June 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. This clinic is drive-thru only.

Registration is preferred but not required. Visit the City’s website at www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and click “COVID-19 TESTING Registration.”

Things to know about drive-thru testing sites:

  • Dates and times for drive-thru testing are subject to change based on the availability of supplies
  • Test results are available within 24 to 48 hours
  • Requests for hard copies of test results take 1 to 2 weeks to process
  • CDC guidelines do not require test results to return to school or work
  • If you test positive and are “up to date” on your COVID-19 vaccines, isolate for five days
  • If you test positive and are unvaccinated, isolate for ten days

FREE at-home COVID-19 Testing Kits

The federal government announced every home in the U.S. can order up to four FREE at-home COVID-19 tests. Shipping is FREE, and tests will arrive within 7 to 12 days.

You can order your FREE tests by visiting www.covidtests.gov or https://special.usps.com/testkits.

If you test POSITIVE for COVID-19 with an at-home test, please report your results to the Corpus Christi- Nueces County Public Health District by going to www.cctexas.com and clicking on “Submit At-Home COVID-19 Test Results.”

For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus. You can also find updates on City social media channels Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi plans to give away free sand bags

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the start of the hurricane season, the city of Corpus Christi will be partnering with military volunteers from the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station to offer residents free pre-filled sand bags. The city will host two events. The end time for each event may change if all sands bags have been distributed.
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi mechanic provides tips to save on gas during high temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's hot in South Texas, with temperatures pushing a 105-115 heat index and residents looking for ways to cool down. So when you get inside your vehicle after it's been baking outside, it's normal to want to crank the AC up. However, with gas prices higher than the ever, an auto professional says cranking the AC down some could save you money at the pump.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
KIII 3News

Domingo's Mi Gente features Frank's Produce

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What do long hours, piñatas, and work ethic have in common? For one Corpus Christi west side business, it means culture, tradition, and life. "There's still a few places here that are still holding the west side down, you know," said Garza. Garza shared...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

ESD #2, CCFD respond to rollover accident on Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders are currently on scene of a rollover accident that took place near the Whataburger on Padre Island. One person was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to a social media post from Nueces County ESD #2. Those who live on the...
KIII TV3

Mrs. Braid's donates fresh bread to help those in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank received a donation from Mrs. Braid's to help those in need. It's part of their Fighting Texas Hunger Program. The bread shop is giving 500 loaves of bread to the food bank each week during summer break. Additionally, Mrs. Baird's will also donate one loaf of fresh bread for every one of theirs that is sold.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Testing#Covid 19 Vaccine#Tx
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Texas State Trooper shot during confrontation

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a post made by Falfurrias Police Department on June 18, 2022, multiple agencies were assisting Texas DPS with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop resulting in a confrontation that ended with one trooper injured and the suspect dead. During the pursuit...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

DPS trooper shot, suspect killed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) – On Saturday evening Texas DPS reported one of their troopers was shot. According to a DPS news release, at about 8:21 p.m. a trooper was involved in a vehicle pursuit in Falfurrias, Texas. When the pursuit ended the driver shot at the trooper. The trooper returned gunfire killing the suspect. […]
FALFURRIAS, TX
mysoutex.com

Sinton shooter arrested, charged with murder

San Patricio County Crime Scene personnel were assisting the Sinton Police Department on a shooting that occurred last week. On June 4, the sheriff’s office received calls of a shooting at the 500 block of Sodville Road in Sinton. The male victim was killed, but Sinton PD and DPS deputies apprehended the suspect, Richard Gonzales, 55, shortly afterward. He is being held at the San Patricio County jail.
SINTON, TX
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

526
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy