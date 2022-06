BROOKINGS – In the first day of the Cubby’s Bar and Grill Classic in Brookings, Huron’s 13U Teener team split a pair of games in pool play. In the first game, Huron defeated host Brookings Maroon by the score of 11-9. Brookings took the lead 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Huron scored five in the top of the sixth and cut off a Brookings rally in the bottom of the inning to hold on for the victory.

