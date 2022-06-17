ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Michaels, MD

Celebrate Sailing Dads June 19

By June 17, 2022
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere Are 4 Ideas for Father’s Day for Sailing Dads. This year, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 19. And what better way to celebrate the sailing dad or father figure in your life than with something boating related? Here are four ideas:. 1. The Antique and...

chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: Park Spotlight on Waterworks Park

Waterworks Park is a hidden gem in Annapolis, featuring miles upon miles of trails for hiking and biking through the woods, picnic spots, and three fishing ponds. Parking: Free Housley Rd. (Permit req. Rt. 450) Pets: No. The main entrance to the park is on Route 450, but to park...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
spinsheet.com

More Women on the Water Means More Sailing and More Fun

Women on the Water (WOW) is a sailing program run through volunteers at the Downtown Sailing Center (DSC) in Baltimore. It is designed to teach women and non-binary individuals how to sail. "In the larger sailing community we observed a wide gender disparity and a lack of opportunities to learn...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorestyle.com

Then and Now: Old Ellicott City

Maryland’s first factory town Ellicott City celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. Ellicott brothers Joseph, Andrew and John founded the town along the Patapsco River. Over time, Ellicott City has evolved and endured, withstanding floods and fires for more than two-and-a-half centuries. Main Street. The historic images of the...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
topshelfmusicmag.com

Robert Plant & Allison Krauss ‘raise the roof’ in Columbia, MD

In October of 2007, classic rock legend Robert Plant and American bluegrass legend Alison Krauss delivered an unexpected collaboration — an Americana album called Raising Sand. It charted on folk, country, pop and rock charts, and won five GRAMMY Awards in 2009, including ‘Album Of The Year’. Last November, 14 years later, the unlikely duo finally released their follow-up album, Raise The Roof, and it is even better than the first time.
COLUMBIA, MD
Columbia, MD
attractionmag.com

Bridge Controversy Confronts Kent Island

Do we even need a new bridge? If so, where should it go? Who should pay to build and maintain it? Who really benefits? Could a resolution be reached that would eliminate future bridge disputes? These questions were at the heart of a dispute between Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties almost 150 years ago.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Chestertown Jazz Festival 2022

The Chestertown Jazz Festival committee announced today that the 26th Chestertown Jazz Festival will be held September 8 -10, 2022, with the theme, “The Many Moods of New Orleans Music.”. The musical group Zydeco-a-Go-Go from Philadelphia, PA will kick off the three-day event at The Mainstay in Rock Hall...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rehabilitation Company Moves From Harbor East To White Marsh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County. Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.  Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility. “This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Missing Boater Recovered from Choptank River

The body of missing boater, Ernest Sigmon III, 44, was recovered from the Choptank River in Dorchester County on Monday at 11 am, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. On December 29, 2021 the Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to the Chesapeake Bay off of Plum Point in Calvert...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Crumbl Cookies, the TikTok-famous gourmet cookie company, opening its first location in Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, MD— Something sweet is coming to southern Maryland! Crumbl Cookies, the famous gourmet cookie company, is set to serve customers its weekly rotating menu and iconic pink box in California Maryland. The California Crumbl grand opening is expected to take place on Friday, June 24 at 8am, at 45000 St. Andrews Church Road, Suite […]
CALIFORNIA, MD
WBOC

Funeral Today for Wicomico Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- The funeral will be held today for Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who was shot and killed last week in the line of duty. Hilliard's funeral service is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, located at 217 Beaglin Dr. in Salisbury. A public viewing will be held at the church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (June 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Service Preparations Underway to Honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- Preparations are underway for the service for First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. The service will start around 12:30 at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. According to Maryland State Police, road closures on Tuesday include:. Beaglin Park Drive between Old Ocean City Road (Route 346) and Ocean Gateway (US...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Community Gathers in Salisbury to Honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- Members of the community gathered in Salisbury Sunday morning at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge to honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. Donations were collected with proceeds to the Hilliard family. Organizers Scott Hamilton and Jeff Merritt say they worked all week to get the event ready for Sunday.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Road closures announced for services of DFC Glenn Hilliard in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Several road closures will be in effect on Tuesday, June 21st, for the funeral services of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. DFC Hilliard will be escorted from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home on West Road to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church starting at 8:15 a.m. The procession will travel the following routes, where there will be temporary road closures:
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Headliner Ne-Yo Highlights Importance Of Juneteenth, Mayor Says Next Year Will Be Bigger

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R&B superstar Ne-Yo lit up Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park on Saturday night as the headliner for AFRAM Festival 2022. The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. Anchor Rick Ritter caught up with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ne-Yo in the WJZ tent, just as he was about to perform. The artist said he felt the energy from the festival before he even arrived. “Before we got here we heard the energy driving up, so I already know that it’s electric out...
BALTIMORE, MD

