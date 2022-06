Aging infrastructure and durability appear to have been the cause of a significant waterline break that shut down operations at CareArc Monday morning. The break was initially reported around 5 am with Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively being alerted around 5:30 am. Just before 3 pm, Hively says they isolated the location of the break underneath the CareArc parking lot with repair work underway.

2 DAYS AGO