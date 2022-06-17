ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DK Metcalf is only Seahawk to make Pete Prisco's top 100 players list

By Liz Mathews
 4 days ago
Ouch.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf is the only member of the Seattle Seahawks to land on CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco’s top 100 players list heading into the 2022 NFL season.

“He is physically one of the most impressive receivers in the league,” Prisco writes. “He had 75 catches last season with 12 touchdowns. Imagine if he played in a pass-first offense?”

Two former Seahawks did make Prisco’s list, however – Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who makes his debut in orange at No. 42, and Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner way down near the bottom at No. 93.

Seattle safety Quandre Diggs and wide receiver Tyler Locket earned honorable mentions.

Ouch.

