Tom Hanks Goes OFF

Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotion after the forthcoming biopic “Elvis” received an extraordinary 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the longest applause so far, according to Variety. The 77-year-old — who was married to Rock-‘n’-Roll legend Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 — reportedly wiped away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann after the screening. As the cheers went on and on, a teary-eyed Austin Butler — who stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner — hugged an equally-emotional Priscilla. At the post-screening event, lights in the sky formed outlines of the legendary singer, which read...

MOVIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO