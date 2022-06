The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in Sacramento, forecasting temperatures above 100 degrees for Tuesday (June 21) and Wednesday (June 22). Many jurisdictions in the region are set to open places where residents can cool off. The City of Sacramento will activate its Outreach and Engagement Center at 3615 Auburn Blvd. as a respite center Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be open noon to 8 p.m.

