ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

81% of Americans Believe in God, Down from 92% in 2011

By Eugene Volokh
Reason.com
Reason.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the 2011 number, see here. Note also that "Gallup has found that Americans are much less likely to...

reason.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Americans’ belief in God drops to record low, poll shows

The number of Americans who say they believe in God has fallen to an all new low, according to a recent poll.Approximately 81 per cent of Americans say they believe in God, polling company Gallup revealed on Friday, in what is the lowest figure ever figure recorded on the issue.The result was six percentage points fewer than in 2017, when 87 per cent of Americans said they believed in God.The study, which was conducted last month across all 50 US states and the District of Columbia, points to a continued trend in lowering faith among Americans.Younger people and those...
RELIGION
Fox News

Why Black Americans are leaving Biden in droves

It should come as no surprise that Black Americans are ditching the Biden administration in droves. The recent exodus of 21 Black staffers, which has been dubbed "Blaxit," should be a warning sign to Democrats that instead of playing the race card, they should tackle the issues that actually matter to Black Americans – starting with inflation and crime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

Juneteenth Is a Celebration for Everyone

A lot of people celebrated Juneteenth before the summer of 2021, but President Joe Biden last year declaring it a national holiday pushed this celebration of slavery's end into a much bigger spotlight. And Americans seem to still be struggling with what Juneteenth celebrations should mean. Juneteenth—"America's other Independence Day"—marks...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Religion#Americans#God#Simply Believe#Gallup#Https T Co Iz9b1nc9bc
Reason.com

The Meaning of Juneteenth

In addition to being Father's Day, today is also Juneteenth. Last year, I wrote a post about the meaning of this newly instituted federal holiday that I think remains relevant. I reprint it with minor modifications below:. Juneteenth commemorates the abolition of slavery in 1865. Some conservatives who opposed its...
SOCIETY
Reason.com

Tentative Thoughts On The Jewish Claim To A "Religious Abortion"

Recently, Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor, a synagogue in Palm Beach County, Florida, challenged the constitutionality of Florida's new abortion restriction. I think there are many procedural problems with the complaint, including standing and the scope of the proposed remedy. (See my post here.) But here I'd like to address the merits question--or at least offer some tentative thoughts on the issue: does a prohibition on abortion violate the Free Exercise rights of Jewish women? Under Employment Division v. Smith, the abortion law would be considered a neutral rule of general applicability, without any indication of animus towards Jews. This law would easily survive rational basis review. But there is a strong movement to overrule Smith--a step the Court stopped short of in Fulton. So I will consider the separate question of whether this law would violate the pre-Smith framework from Sherbert v. Verner. (The inquiry may be a bit different under a law like RFRA, which Florida has adopted.)
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Reason.com

'Jane's Revenge': Abortion Terror Group or Terror Hoax?

Are we headed for "a night of rage" over abortion? An anonymous collective called Jane's Revenge is threatening to create chaos when the U.S. Supreme Court releases its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The decision is expected to come today, Thursday, or next week. A draft of...
ADVOCACY
Reason.com

The Case for Expanding the Legal Definition of "Refugee"

Today is World Refugee Day. Sadly, this year's observance comes at a time when, thanks in part to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there are more migrants fleeing war and oppression than at any other time in recent history. It's as good a time as any to rethink the cruelly narrow legal definition of who qualifies as a "refugee" governments are not allowed to expel back to their country of origin.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Reason.com

Attitude-Altering Slippery Slopes: Just What Will People Infer from Past Decisions?

[This month, I'm serializing my 2003 Harvard Law Review article, The Mechanisms of the Slippery Slope.]. From Legislative Decisions.—So far, I have argued that a legal rule may change some people's attitudes: People may apply the is-ought heuristic and conclude that if the rule exists, its underlying justifications are probably sound. And this conclusion may in turn lead people to accept other proposals that rest on these justifications.
POLITICS
Reason.com

How Socialism Leads to More Domination of Workers than Free Markets

One of the standard justifications for socialism is the claim that it will free workers from domination by their bosses. After the revolution comes, working people will no longer have to cater to the arbitrary whims of capitalists or their managerial lackeys. Anyone who has ever had to put up with a mean or incompetent boss can readily see the intuitive appeal of this idea.
ECONOMY
WashingtonExaminer

DC archdiocese accidentally sends blunt response on Pelosi Communion ban

EXCLUSIVE — Archbishop Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., has refused to comment publicly on whether he supports the barring of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from receiving Holy Communion in light of her stance on abortion, with his office saying in a blunt and mistakenly sent email to the Washington Examiner that requests “will be ignored.”
WASHINGTON, DC
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly half of Democrat men under 50 approve of assassinating politicians

A new poll last week found that voters who identified as Democrats were more likely than voters who identified as Republicans to support political violence, including assassinating politicians they deem to be a threat. The poll, conducted by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and published June 1, found...
POLITICS
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy