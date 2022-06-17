CITY OF FORT WAYNE RECYCLING UPDATE

June 17, 2022 - The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department today provided an update on recycling collection.

Beginning Monday, June 20, recycling collection will resume for those on the B Week recycling schedule. Residents are asked to set out their recycling the night before their usual collection day. A Week recycling will resume the following Monday, June 27.

The City apologizes for the inconvenience during this transition period and thanks the residents of Fort Wayne for their continued patience and understanding.