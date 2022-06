Would you believe I had a really good letter for you and accidentally deleted it? Amazing how these things happen to some people. What I am happy about is to tell everyone they missed a tremendous Father’s Day bbq put on by the staff of Liberal Senior Citizens staff: Randy, Kristy, Cristy, Terri, and a man that delivers Meals on Wheels (I’m sorry I forgot his name).

LIBERAL, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO