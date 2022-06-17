Lucrative site receives state certification

After playing five straight non-league games, the Liberal Bee Jays will return to Brent Gould Field Wednesday to return to Rocky Mountain League action at 7 p.m. when they host the Hays Larks. So far, the Kansas teams have been leading the Rocky Mountain League with the Bee Jays a perfect 6-0 in their first season in the league. Hays joined the league last year and is currently second with an 8-1 record. Dodge City joined the RML with the Bee Jays this season, and after an 0-2 start with losses to the Bee Jays, the A’s have moved to 6-3 and third place in the RML, trailing the Bee Jays by a game and a half. Liberal has only played one game at home this season before heading to Dodge City for a single game and then four straight games against Colorado teams in the Denver area.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO