Liberal, KS

Lucrative site receives state certification

Liberal First
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent action by the State of Kansas could make part of Liberal more desirable for businesses looking to set up a new facility. It was recently announced a property in Liberal was designated as a Kansas Certified site. “It's the H&O property, which is 116 acres, and it's...

Great Bend Post

Day 6, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

This is day 6 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. Monday’s harvest report is a tale of the widely-varying growing conditions across the state, from abandoned acres in drought-afflicted southwest...
KANSAS STATE
Liberal First

Community meetings, code enforcement critical

Would you believe I had a really good letter for you and accidentally deleted it? Amazing how these things happen to some people. What I am happy about is to tell everyone they missed a tremendous Father’s Day bbq put on by the staff of Liberal Senior Citizens staff: Randy, Kristy, Cristy, Terri, and a man that delivers Meals on Wheels (I’m sorry I forgot his name).
LIBERAL, KS
KSN News

Veterinarian who worked to save SW Kansas livestock speaks out

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), extreme weather is to blame for the deaths of thousands of cows in Southwest Kansas over the weekend. Dr. Miles Theurer, a veterinarian, works with 16 feed lots in Kansas, 10 of which were impacted by those extreme conditions. Dr. […]
Liberal First

As Fourth of July approaches, be safe when igniting fireworks

The July 4 holiday is rapidly approaching, and for many people, fireworks are part of the holiday festivities. With that in mind, there are many factors to consider as far as safety. “Now that fireworks are legal to discharge in the city limits, of course we want people to follow...
LIBERAL, KS
Liberal First

3 accidents take place on High Plains highways

A Liberal man suffered a suspected serious injury in an accident early Sunday morning in Seward County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the accident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday when a 1963 Ford F100 was southbound on Old U.S. Highway 54. KHP said for an unknown reason, the pickup...
LIBERAL, KS
Liberal First

Wild West Summer day camps coming to Seward County

Summertime is officially here, and children and parents are looking for something fun to do. Kylee Harrison believes she has some great fun for kids. Harrison is the Community Vitality Agent for K-State Research and Extension’s Wild West District, and the district is offering five different day camps, or “Wild West Summer Day Camps,” on five separate days for children age 5 to 10.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
Mix 94.1

Remember Mr. Burger? There’s Still One in The Texas Panhandle

Do you remember Mr. Burger? It seemed that all of them had disappeared, but nope, you'll still find a few still standing. In fact, if you make the short drive to Hereford, you'll find Mr. Burger in one of its original locations on Park Ave. At one point in time, Hereford had two Mr. Burgers. Mr. Burger East on East Park Avenue, and Mr. Burger West on West Park Avenue.
HEREFORD, TX
Liberal First

After 10-game road trip, Bee Jays return to home to host rival Hays Larks

After playing five straight non-league games, the Liberal Bee Jays will return to Brent Gould Field Wednesday to return to Rocky Mountain League action at 7 p.m. when they host the Hays Larks. So far, the Kansas teams have been leading the Rocky Mountain League with the Bee Jays a perfect 6-0 in their first season in the league. Hays joined the league last year and is currently second with an 8-1 record. Dodge City joined the RML with the Bee Jays this season, and after an 0-2 start with losses to the Bee Jays, the A’s have moved to 6-3 and third place in the RML, trailing the Bee Jays by a game and a half. Liberal has only played one game at home this season before heading to Dodge City for a single game and then four straight games against Colorado teams in the Denver area.
LIBERAL, KS
republic-online.com

Fanning headed to Oklahoma Panhandle State to play softball

GOODWELL, Okla. — Kaitlyn Fanning is transferring to Oklahoma Panhandle State University. Fanning, a graduate of Osawatomie High School, spent two seasons with the Benedictine College Lady Ravens softball team. She is headed to Oklahoma Panhandle State to continue studies for a degree in mathematics and to continue playing...
GOODWELL, OK

