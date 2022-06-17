ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade, KS

CHERYLE SHELTON

Liberal First
 4 days ago

MEADE – Cheryle Shelton, 75, died Thursday, June 16, 2022 at her home in Meade. She was born Dec. 11, 1946 to Paul and Ida...

liberalfirst.com

