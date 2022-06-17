ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, CO

P & L Tax and Accounting

By Russ Baldwin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lamar Chamber of Commerce Honkers recently visited P & L Tax and Accounting at 106 West Olive,...

Archive for June 20th, 2022

Prowers County moved to Medium Community level by the CDC as of June 17, 2022 Recommended actions based on current level: Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19. Wear a mask […]
PROWERS COUNTY, CO
COVID UPDATE from Prowers County Public Health and Environment

Prowers County moved to Medium Community level by the CDC as of June 17, 2022. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19. Wear a mask on public transportation.
PROWERS COUNTY, CO
Daddy-Daughter Dance Benefits Good Grief Group

On April 23rd, daddies and daughters were excited to “Light Up the Night” for the 5th Annual Southern Plains Daddy Daughter Dance. The glow dance had a wonderful turnout with 250 daddies and daughters dancing the night away. The Daddy Daughter Dance is much more than just a...
LAMAR, CO
OutThere Colorado

1,608-acre fire burning in Colorado ignited by a lightning strike, officials say

The Black Hills wildfire, burning in Model, has grown to approximately 1,608 acres, according to the most recent estimate by the Otero County Sheriff's Office. The fire first sparked at the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site, a U.S. Army facility, on Friday at around 6 PM. Today, officials announced that they believe the blaze was caused by a lightening strike. As of 2:40 PM on Sunday, the fire was 0 percent contained, and is located around seven miles from Otero County. Some of the most up-to-date information about the Black Hills Fire can be found on the Otero County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
OTERO COUNTY, CO

