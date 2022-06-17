ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana governor faces criticism for vacation during floods

By MATTHEW BROWN, AMY BETH HANSON
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJHpX_0gEHdqU100
Yellowstone National Park Flooding Pedestrians walk down a street washed away from Rock Creek floodwaters in Red Lodge, Mont., Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (David Goldman)

RED LODGE, Mont. — (AP) — Amid heavy criticism six days after leaving the country without telling his constituents, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office confirmed Friday he had gone to Italy with his wife but was briefed regularly about intense flooding that devastated a large swath of Yellowstone National Park and nearby communities.

The flooding that swept away roads, bridges and homes and shut down Yellowstone, one of America’s most beloved natural attractions and vital piece of the economy for many nearby towns, began Monday. But it wasn't until the next day that the Republican governor's absence was noted, when reporters questioned why a disaster declaration had been signed by the lieutenant governor.

Gianforte’s critics quickly seized on the moment and started the social media hashtag #WhereIsGreg.

With criticism mounting, the governor's office finally acknowledged Wednesday that he was out of the country on a long-planned personal trip and was working on getting back. Still it wouldn't say where, citing security concerns.

“In a moment of unprecedented disaster and economic uncertainty, Gianforte purposefully kept Montanans in the dark about where he was, and who was actually in charge,” said Sheila Hogan, executive director of the Montana Democratic Party.

Hogan had asked Tuesday why the governor did not disclose that he was out of the country and that the lieutenant governor was serving as acting governor.

“Truthfully, it speaks for itself. It just does,” said Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana as he toured flood damage in Red Lodge on Friday. “When you’re in public service there are things that take precedent, and this is pretty important.”

The governor returned to Montana on Thursday night and on Friday spoke publicly for the first time since the flooding in brief remarks. He didn't address his absence, choosing instead to encourage visitors to still come to the Yellowstone region.

“Here’s a very simple message, for people that have planned trips to Yellowstone Park. We’re open. You’ve gotta come. There’s so much to do in Montana. The vitality of our communities depend on it and your families need what we have in Montana. So we’re open for business, we want you to come,” Gianforte said, adding he planned to meet with locals.

Gianforte's office said he had followed the floods closely while away.

Scott Miller, a commissioner in Carbon County, where flooding heavily damaged the town of Red Lodge and other areas, said Friday that he had been able to contact the governor by phone when he needed to and that the state did not neglect any duties.

“The fact that the governor has been on vacation — there's been no hiccups,” Miller said. “That's why you have people in your cabinet," to meet the state's responsibilities.

In Red Lodge, Tester acknowledged he was in Washington this week working on a bill for veterans that passed the Senate on Thursday.

“Some could say, ‘Jon why didn’t you come back Tuesday or Wednesday?’" Tester said. "These are hard situations. I don’t know what his circumstances were ... I’ve got a decent working relationship with the governor and want to continue that.”

Gianforte's public appearance Friday was in Gardiner, where a gnawing uncertainty hung over the Yellowstone National Park gateway town that is now cut off from the park.

Gardiner itself escaped the flooding but briefly became home to hundreds of park visitors stranded when the road leading into it was closed along the surging Yellowstone River. When the road reopened, the tourists vanished.

“Town is eerie right now,” said Katie Gale, who does booking for a company that offers rafting and other outdoor trips. “We had all those folks trapped in here, and then as soon as they opened the road … it was just like someone just pulled the plug in a bathtub.”

That draining of visitors has become a major concern for businesses in towns that lead to Yellowstone’s northern entrances and rely on tourists passing through.

Officials have said the park's southern part, which features Old Faithful, could reopen as soon as next week. But the north end, which includes Tower Fall and the bears and wolves of Lamar Valley, could stay closed for months after sections of major roads inside Yellowstone were washed away or buried in rockfall.

Red Lodge is facing a double disaster: It will have to clean up the damage done by the deluge to parts of town and also figure out how to survive without the summer business that normally sustains it for the rest of the year.

“Winters are hard in Red Lodge,” Chris Prindiville said as he hosed mud from the sidewalk outside his shuttered cafe, which had no fresh water or gas for his stoves. “You have to make your money in the summer so you can make it when the bills keep coming and the visitors have stopped.”

Yellowstone is one of the crown jewels of the park system, a popular summer playground that appeals to adventurous backpackers camping in grizzly country, casual hikers walking past steaming geothermal features and nature lovers gazing at elk, bison, bears and wolves from the safety of their cars.

All 4 million visitors a year have to pass through the small towns that border the park’s five entrances.

The flooding — triggered by a combination of torrential rain and rapid snowmelt — hit just as hotels around Yellowstone were filling up with summer tourists. June is typically one of Yellowstone’s busiest months.

At least 88 people were rescued by the Montana National Guard over the past few days from campsites and small towns, and hundreds of homes, including nearly 150 in Red Lodge, were damaged by muddy waters. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.

Red Lodge remained under a boil-water advisory, and trucks supplied drinking water to half of the town that was without it. Portable toilets were strategically placed for those who couldn’t flush at home.

The Yodeler Motel, once home to Finnish coal miners, faced its first shutdown since it began operating as a lodge in 1964. Owner Mac Dean said he is going to have to gut the lower level, where 13 rooms flooded in chest-high waters.

Dean had been counting on a busy summer tied to the park's 150th anniversary. The Yodeler had the most bookings in the 13 years Dean and his wife have owned the business. Now he's hoping to get some help, possibly from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The damage is catastrophic,” he said. “We’re between a rock and a hard place. And if we don’t get some assistance, we’re not gonna make it.”

___

Hanson reported from Helena, Montana. Associated Press journalists Brittany Peterson in Red Lodge, Mead Gruver in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 3

NW Prepper
4d ago

Must be a Republican, or it wouldn’t be in the news. Democrats routinely abandon their posts WHILE a crisis is underway. Just look at the ENTIRE Biden Administration.

Reply
3
Related
1240 KLYQ

Montana Governor Shares Reactions to Yellowstone Flooding

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Tuesday to provide an update on what his office is doing in conjunction with the federal government to assist in the recovery of Yellowstone Park and the surrounding communities after the recent devastating flood. Gianforte outlined his first official...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Decades of Devastation. The Five Worst Floods in Montana History

Montanans are thankful that we don't live in a part of the country that experiences a lot of natural disasters. Sure, we have forest fires. And while they can be devastating, they typically don't impact heavily populated areas. We don't have hurricanes or tsunamis, nor are we in tornado alley. We've only experienced one deadly earthquake in modern history, the shaker that formed Hebgen Lake in 1959.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Name Your Price to NEVER leave Montana

In browsing the ol' Reddit threads today, I came across a post asking people "What's the price of you moving to, and living forever, in Idaho?". Now, this is something that intrigued me. As for Idaho, I think MY price would be quite steep! However, for Montana, it would be dramatically less.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

White House declares flood disaster in Montana

The White House on Thursday declared a major disaster in Montana in response to severe flooding in the southern part of the state, availing state and local governments of direct federal assistance, cost sharing and other mitigation and recovery resources. The declaration allows the government and certain nonprofit entities in...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Lodge, MT
Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Montana State
City
Red Lodge, MT
Local
Montana Government
XL Country 100.7

Some New Montana Residents Are Sick and Tired of This

If you spend much time on social media, you'll likely see people complaining about something that bothers them. I live in Manhattan and often check out the Manhattan, Montana Facebook page to stay updated on what's happening around town. The page is meant to be informative, but some people use it to vent their personal frustrations rather than inform their community.
MANHATTAN, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Governor Hears from Locals in Gardiner After Flood

"The folks I heard from in Gardiner today have a clear and simple message — Gardiner and Paradise Valley are open for business." That was the message of Montana's Governor Greg Gianforte after surveying flood damage and listening to locals in Gardiner, and in Montana's Paradise Valley. The governor...
GARDINER, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Guard Commander Describes Rescue Efforts After Floods

Last week, we told you how the Montana Army National Guard helped rescue nearly 90 people who were stranded in the midst of historic flooding that hit the area. Check out the photo above, and you can see the significance of those rescue efforts as a mom holds tight to her two little boys asleep and warming up under the camouflage flight jacket.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Greg Gianforte
Fairfield Sun Times

2022 likely to join Montana’s worst floods

Montana’s roaring rivers are keen to flooding and shattering records, but it takes a perfect storm seen about half a dozen times in recorded history to cause the widespread damage seen last week. The 2022 flood season has set new high water marks along the Yellowstone River and its...
MONTANA STATE
KUTV

Dangerous, wanted fugitive from Idaho may be in Utah

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KUTV) — An Idaho fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous may be in Utah, officials said. They said Walter Ismael Alarcon Aguirre, 44, is wanted out of Bonneville County, Idaho, for aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon. In 2021, Aguirre allegedly shot someone...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone Park#Politics State#Disaster Management#Politics Governor#Republican
KIRO 7 Seattle

Massive New Mexico blaze blamed on miscalculations, errors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — U.S. Forest Service employees made multiple miscalculations, used inaccurate models and underestimated how dry conditions were in the Southwest, causing a planned burn to reduce the threat of wildfires to explode into the largest blaze in New Mexico’s recorded history, the agency said Tuesday.
POLITICS
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Reservoirs Fill Rapidly After Historic Yellowstone Flooding

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Reservoirs in northern and central Wyoming are filling up — and fast — in the wake of historic flooding that forced the closure of Yellowstone National Park last week. Earlier this spring, water storage at the Buffalo Bill Dam...
WYOMING STATE
97.1 KISS FM

VFW National Commander Highlights PACT Act in Billings

*Pictured above is US Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) speaking before the VFW's 100th annual convention that took place this past Thursday and Friday in Billings, Montana. The national commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) highlighted passage of the PACT Act on Capitol Hill as he addressed Montana veterans during their 100th annual convention in Billings, Montana.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
MY 103.5

[WATCH] This is What Flooding Did to Montana’s Beartooth Highway

The Beartooth Highway is known as the most scenic route into Yellowstone National Park. Recent historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities will have a lasting impact on residents and visitors alike. Many communities that surround YNP are scrambling to rebuild. All five entrances to YNP are currently...
BOZEMAN, MT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Our Next Governor Will Come From Idaho’s Ugliest Town?

What do Brad Little and Ammon Bundy have in common? Both are candidates for Governor and both call Emmett home. A travel website lists Emmett as the ugliest city in Idaho. It’s really not much more than a small town and it has become a bedroom community for people working in Boise. Let me tell you something about these surveys and place ratings. It’s highly unlikely the writer ever visited Idaho, much less Emmett.
EMMETT, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Yellowstone To Open On Wednesday; Three Of Five Entrances

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Yellowstone National Park officials on Saturday announced that the south loop of Yellowstone will re-open to visitors on Wednesday, June 22 at 8.am. The south loop is accessed from the East entrance (Cody), the West entrance (West Yellowstone), and South entrance...
WYOMING STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
114K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy