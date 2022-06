Raleigh, N.C. — Beginning Tuesday, some pharmacies and doctor's offices will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as six months old in North Carolina. CVS and Walgreens both announced they would start accepting appointments for children under five after the federal government gave Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 shots final approval. At Walgreens, the vaccine will only be available for kids three and older.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO