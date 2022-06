Not many details as the investigation is just getting underway. Everett Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of 44th and Colby. Sno 911 received a report of shots fired in that area around 9 AM. Arriving Everett patrol officers found a victim who had been shot. That person was rushed by medics to Providence Regional Medical Center. No other information available at this time. We’ll update as more details are released by Everett PD. Anyone who may have information can call the Everett PD Tip Line at (425) 257-8450.

EVERETT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO