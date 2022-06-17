BackPac Launches Out of Stealth to Reinvent DEIB with Unified Platform that Provides Unparalleled Support for Programming, Inclusion Training, and Social Impact Management

I’ve been mentoring people for IT roles for a long time. At first, these were friends or work colleagues who were asking me some job-related questions. When I started my blog, I got more systematic about finding mentees — I need more contact with people similar to my readers so that I can write relevant articles. In the past six months, I’ve met with about 10 people. With some, it was a one-off consultation; with others, we continued for some time. In this article, I share my current collaboration plan to make sure mentees can progress with their goals and that our time is spent efficiently.

