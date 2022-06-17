'Wear, Apply & Remove' as Mosquito Pool Tests Positive for WNV; City to Spray June 17-18

(June 17, 2022) The City of Frisco received confirmation a mosquito pool tested ‘positive’ for West Nile virus (WNV) near Potomac Ln., southeast of the intersection of Eldorado Pkwy. at Independence Pkwy.

In response, the city will ground spray June 17 – 18 in the neighborhoods of Villages of Stonelake Estates, Stonelake Estates and Custer Creek Farms (see map), weather permitting. A third-party contractor will apply treatment for two consecutive nights starting at 9 o’clock tonight through 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The overnight schedule is the same on Saturday, ending 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

This is the second positive mosquito pool in Frisco this season. Check out our GIS Mosquito Dashboard to see the locations of positive pools for this year as well as those from last year. No human cases of WNV are confirmed in Frisco this year.

Frisco residents are urged to ‘Wear, Apply and Remove’ as a precaution against mosquito bites. The precautionary steps are promoted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and outlined below:

WEAR: Wear long sleeves, pants outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long sleeves, pants outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. APPLY: Use insect repellants every time you go outside. Approved repellents contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Use insect repellants every time you go outside. Approved repellents contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus. REMOVE: Drain standing water that collects in bird baths, French drains, clogged gutters, saucers under potted plants and ‘splash blocks’ (at end of gutter down spout). The mosquitoes that carry WNV can breed in stagnant water.

In accordance with its Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan, Frisco began testing for mosquitoes May 1. For more information on the city’s plan, visit Friscotexas.gov/Mosquitoes or contact the City of Frisco’s Health & Food Safety Division at 972-292-5304.