ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

'Wear, Apply & Remove' as Mosquito Pool Tests Positive for WNV; City to Spray June 17-18

Frisco, Texas
Frisco, Texas
 4 days ago

(June 17, 2022) The City of Frisco received confirmation a mosquito pool tested ‘positive’ for West Nile virus (WNV) near Potomac Ln., southeast of the intersection of Eldorado Pkwy. at Independence Pkwy.

In response, the city will ground spray June 17 – 18 in the neighborhoods of Villages of Stonelake Estates, Stonelake Estates and Custer Creek Farms (see map), weather permitting. A third-party contractor will apply treatment for two consecutive nights starting at 9 o’clock tonight through 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The overnight schedule is the same on Saturday, ending 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

This is the second positive mosquito pool in Frisco this season. Check out our GIS Mosquito Dashboard to see the locations of positive pools for this year as well as those from last year. No human cases of WNV are confirmed in Frisco this year.

Frisco residents are urged to ‘Wear, Apply and Remove’ as a precaution against mosquito bites. The precautionary steps are promoted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and outlined below:

  • WEAR: Wear long sleeves, pants outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
  • APPLY: Use insect repellants every time you go outside. Approved repellents contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
  • REMOVE: Drain standing water that collects in bird baths, French drains, clogged gutters, saucers under potted plants and ‘splash blocks’ (at end of gutter down spout). The mosquitoes that carry WNV can breed in stagnant water.

In accordance with its Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan, Frisco began testing for mosquitoes May 1. For more information on the city’s plan, visit Friscotexas.gov/Mosquitoes or contact the City of Frisco’s Health & Food Safety Division at 972-292-5304.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Frisco, TX
Government
Frisco, TX
Health
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitoes#Insect#Estates#Wnv#Gis Mosquito Dashboard#French#Gu
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas

48
Followers
586
Post
903
Views
ABOUT

Frisco was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017, and also the fastest-growing city in the nation from 2000 to 2009. In the late 1990s, the northern DFW suburban development tide hit the northern border of Plano and spilled into Frisco, sparking rapid growth into the 2000s. Like many of the cities in the northern suburbs of Dallas, Frisco serves as a bedroom community for professionals who work in DFW. Since 2003, Frisco has received the designation Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy