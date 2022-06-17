SaMo PRIDE Mortified Podcast (near LA)

I am 100% here for the love train that Emma Heming Willis is bringing to social media for her husband, and all-around appreciated movie star, Bruce Willis. It’s a wonderful window into the life that the couple and their extended family live away from the screen that beamed towering images of Willis for decades. And in these shots – whether Bruce Willis is appreciating the floral blooms in his family’s neighborhood or relaxing against a log with his wife in the wilderness – the A-lister looks as happy as can be with his decision to retire from acting, and spend quality time with his loved ones.

