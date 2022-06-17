BREAKING NEWS: Public Emergency Notification Forms

Flood Information Line: 406-426-2425 Email: carboncountyfloods@gmail.comInciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8161/ Webpage: carbonalert.org/incidentsFacebook: @CarbonAlert**Unsafe conditions remain in the flooded area, please stay away from closed areas. Heavy equipment will be working in the area and many areas remain unsafe due to undercut sidewalks, roads and bridges** Local River Gauge ChartsFor the latest information go to the National Weather Service Hydrograph page: https://www.weather.gov/byz/hydrographs#ClarksForkoftheYellowstonePlease note, the Rock Creek Hydrograph near Red Lodge was replaced by USGS on June 17. The height may not be correct after recent changes in the creek channel but it can be used for trends. Volunteer Tracking: It is critical that volunteer hours, donations and equipment use: pumps, hoses, skid steers, even brooms, etc. should be recorded separately. Forms and examples of how they can be filled out can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8161/, https://carbonalert.org/incidents/, and at the volunteer tent. You can also call the hotline at 406-445-7258. This information will help Carbon County quantify volunteer efforts which is necessary to offset costs for the FEMA process. Weather: Cooler temperatures across the County Monday, 6/20, with high temperatures expected in the 60s and 70s. Showers and Thunderstorms are possible Monday although they should be weaker, less wet and more scattered than Sunday. River levels continue to be monitored and they are not expected to threaten communities. Evacuation Shelters: The American Red Cross has setup evacuation shelters at the Red Lodge Fairgrounds and Fromberg High School (food and supplies only). Custer Gallatin NF Closure: The Beartooth, Yellowstone and Gardiner Ranger Districts are under an emergency public safety closure. Forest Service personnel are focused on life, human safety, and property, including helping local counties and assessing critical infrastructure across those three districts. Additional information on this closure order can be found on the Custer Gallatin webpage here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/custergallatin/alerts-notices. Boil Water Order: All drinking water from the tap in Red Lodge and Fromberg should be boiled before use. Water samples were taken Monday, 6/20, in Red Lodge and are being expedited FEMA Individual Assistance Update: Carbon County residents are not currently eligible for individual assistance from FEMA but the process for this declaration is well underway and we expect information on this soon. We do not currently have a date for when FEMA will be in the area to assist property owners if assistance becomes available. The Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) process, an initial step in this application, is almost complete in the county. This is an assessment from the outside of homes and provides a rough estimate of damage for the individual assistance process. Red Lodge Community Update: Volunteer coordination efforts are still being coordinated from the tent at 15th Street and Platt. Three basements remain to be mucked out; efforts to remove debris from Finn Park and the roads and yards in town is also a focus.A potable water truck is stationed at the Civic Center Parking Lot and is available for use; bring a container.Temporary bridges will be placed at the Meeteetse Trail Rd and the north end of East Side Rd. It will be approximately 30 days before they can be driven on. Additional temporary bridges are on order and will be deployed to areas in need upon arrival.19th St. bridge is open to local traffic only.Highway 308 to Bearcreek/Belfry is open to the public.Highway 212 south of Red Lodge is open to the public to the Forest Service boundary approximately 6 miles south of Red Lodge. The Beartooth Pass and Forest Services lands, roads, and trails in the area are still closed. Please respect closure signs and barriers.National Guard and local law enforcement are in Red Lodge to help manage traffic. Detour information can be found on the Interactive map: https://carboncomt.maps.arcgis.com/.../basic/index.html...Repairs continue to repair water access to the Park Ave and Kainu Ave areas in Red Lodge.Two large dumpsters are located at Red Lodge Recycling. Additional dumpsters have been ordered. Items damaged by the flood should be broken down to the smallest size possible and brought to the dumpsters.Organic matter (i.e. tree branches) may be brought to the Red Lodge Fire Rescue Training Center, open 12-7 pm, located at 228 Highway 78.Trash pickup will resume Monday, 6/20, for the areas in Red Lodge affected by the flood.Information boards are located in key areas throughout town including the Post Office, Beartooth IGA and Chamber of Commerce for non-digital information.The Rock Creek drainage south of Red Lodge will be flown Monday for assessment. Fromberg Community Update: Clean up continues in town and there is a focus on getting debris removed from the park. Flood damaged items and debris may continue to be brought to the city park, to be disposed of later.East River Rd. has been transitioned to local traffic only to provide space for heavy equipment and crews to support cleanup operations. City water is established, with a single well running at this time; there is still a boil order for the town of FrombergAn information board is being maintained at the Fromberg Post Office to provide non-digital information.Food and water are available at the Fromberg High School. Edgar/Rockvale Community Update: Edgar Lagoon was drained and repaired Friday, 6/17, and the lagoon is now operational. All roads should be open. Bridger Community Update: Head gates and ditches continue to be monitored. All roads should be open. Belfry Community Update: The Riverview Lane Bridge south of Belfry has been repaired, and crews continue to work on fixing Lover’s Lane. Crews are hopeful they can complete the work soon. Roscoe Community Update: Crews are still working on Highway 78 access to Roscoe and anticipate work to be completed the middle part of next week. The East Rosebud area will be flown today for assessment Luther Community Update: The Hwy 78 bridge over Red Lodge creek near Luther has been repaired and Hwy 78 is open to Roscoe. Hwy 78 will have increased heavy equipment traffic so please be aware and avoid travel on this route if not necessary. Additional Information:● The county is working with the Red Cross, State DES, City Flood plain and others to coordinate property damage assessments.● There is an account set up at the Billings Regional Landfill for flooded Carbon County residents to use. The Carbon County Relief Fund will cover the charges, but you must get a charge code from the Red Lodge Volunteer tent on 15th & Platt, the volunteer tent in Fromberg, or by calling the Carbon County Disaster Relief line at 406-445-7258.● Numerous head gates and irrigation ditches in Carbon County have been damaged. County residents planning to do emergency repair work must notify the Conservation District of work within 15 days. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.o Carbon County Conservation District: 406-962-3641 Ext 115 or via cell 406-930-5441o Carbon County website to access Emergency Notification Form: https://co.carbon.mt.us/departments/floodplain/ o Farm Service Agency in Joliet: 406-962-3300 (Office likely closed Monday, 6/20).o Natural Resource Conservation Service: 406-962-3641 (Office likely closed Monday, 6/20).● Helicopters may be working in the area. Due to air traffic, do not fly drones in the area. ● The Army Corps of Engineers is assisting local communities with engineering needs.● The Beartooth Billings Clinic is operational, with some limitations due to the boil water order and is offering FREE TETANUS SHOTS to anyone working cleanup. Available 24/7. Contact BBC for more information.● Sandbags have been stockpiled throughout the communities. The public can get sandbags if needed.● If you are visiting the Red Lodge, Luther, Roscoe and Fromberg areas, be aware of construction operations and safety hazards. Resources Assigned:Western Montana Type III Incident Management Team, Carbon County DES, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Red Lodge Police Department, Red Lodge Fire & Rescue, Montana Highway Patrol, Fromberg Volunteer Fire Department, Bridger EMS, Bridger Volunteer Fire, American Red Cross, City of Red Lodge, Public Works, USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, FEMA, Beartooth Billings Clinic, Carbon County Public Health Department, Montana Department of Transportation, Montana FWP Game Wardens, Salvation Army, Army Corps of Engineers, and Montana National Guard.

CARBON COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO