A man currently in jail on charges of kidnapping and assault may soon be charged with murder if search warrants related to the case are any indication. Probable cause affidavits for the warrants, signed by several different judges on different dates over the last four weeks, form a narrative that plays out over several days and details multiple kidnappings, as well as murder and the subsequent burning of a corpse — all predicated on one man’s delusional belief his girlfriend had been murdered.

OTTO, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO