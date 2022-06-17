ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Traffic nightmare on this busy Charlotte street could finally end. Here's the latest.

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

Traffic snarls that have frustrated drivers in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood for the past two years could finally end soon, Charlotte Water officials revealed Thursday.

Crews on Thursday began moving the barrier wall along South Boulevard through the intersection of Tremont Avenue, the utility said on Twitter.

The barrier-wall removal work marks the start of the 11th and last phase of the South End water main improvement project, which will end just north of the East Worthington Avenue intersection, according to the Charlotte Water project page.

Shown is the intersection of South Boulevard and East Tremont Avenue in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood, where the final phase of a utility project that has snarled traffic for two years is underway. Google Street View

Phase 11 is expected to last two months, officials said.

Drivers could still encounter backups because of the work scheduled:

▪ East Tremont Avenue between the Lynx light rail and South Boulevard will be closed the entire two months, and for two weeks between Cleveland Avenue and South Boulevard, officials said. The dates of the two-week closure haven’t been released.

▪ Southbound drivers on South Boulevard won’t be able to turn left onto eastbound Tremont Avenue and East Worthington Avenue.

For southbound drivers, the right turn onto westbound Tremont and the left turn at Cleveland Avenue will remain open.

▪ Northbound drivers on South Boulevard won’t be allowed to turn left onto westbound Tremont but will still be able to turn left onto Atherton Avenue and turn right onto eastbound Tremont and East Worthington Avenue.

A pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection of East Tremont Avenue and South Boulevard will stay open throughout the work, according to Charlotte Water.

Charlotte Observer

