ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

On this date: LeBron James helps even NBA Finals vs. Warriors

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVQtc_0gEHCiqM00

LeBron James’ return to the Cleveland Cavaliers was supposed to be a triumphant homecoming with a happy ending.

In his first season back, he led them to the 2015 NBA Finals, but without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, both of whom were injured, the Cavs fell to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.

The following season was chaotic. Head coach David Blatt was fired and replaced by assistant Tyronn Lue. The team played well under him and returned to the championship series for a rematch with the Warriors.

Golden State had won a record 73 games and was favored over James’ crew. Early on, there was no doubt why: The Warriors easily took a 3-1 series lead.

But James rallied his troops. He scored 41 points in Game 5 to lead the Cavs to a lopsided win. Kyrie Irving also had 41 points in the same contest in one of the better finals performances by a tandem.

Then in Game 6 back in Cleveland, James had another 41 points, to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds in a 115-101 Cavs win.

To that point in his career, he had been criticized for shrinking in high-pressure situations such as this, but he came through in a giant way.

In doing so, he had somehow forced a winner-take-all Game 7 back in California. But James and the Cavs were just getting started.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley: Kevin Durant must win a ring as a 'bus driver'

Following the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals championship, TV analyst and sports personality Charles Barkley had some thoughts on Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s legacy. Barkley’s reaction comes just hours after Stephen Curry carried Golden State to their victory over the Boston Celtics. Analyst Mike Greenberg and former teammate Kendrick Perkins were debating the topic, “Did Kevin Durant’s departure help the Warriors win the title this season?”, when they asked former MVP Barkley for his thoughts.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
State
California State
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
City
California, OH
City
San Francisco, CA
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels named top team after Nance transfer

The UNC basketball program added the final piece of their roster last week when forward Pete Nance announced he was transferring to Chapel Hill for his final year of eligibility. UNC is returning four of their five starters from a year ago on a team that made it to the title game as well as returning players like Puff Johnson, Dontrez Styles, D'Marco Dunn, and Justin McKoy. Plus, are adding Nance as well as a 2022 recruiting class that was Top 20 in the cycle. With that, one publication believes that the Tar Heels will be the team to beat early on...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaden Ivey doesn't sound like a guy who wants to be drafted by the Kings

Projected top-five pick Jaden Ivey on Monday revealed that he has only worked out for the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons ahead of the NBA draft on Thursday. Ivey, a consensus All-American, is widely expected to be the fourth player off the board behind Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. in some order. Barring a trade, going fourth would mean he is headed to the Sacramento Kings However, Ivey has not been in contact with the Kings and has not worked out with them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kevin Love
Person
David Blatt
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Tyronn Lue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Boston Celtics have 10 traded player exceptions to use this offseason

The Boston Celtics have some work to do around the margins of their roster for the 2022-23 season ahead if they want to maximize their odds of returning to the NBA Finals next spring. And while they might not need to be exceptionally aggressive, if they want to do more than make it to the league’s biggest stage, they’ll likely need some moves of note to make it happen.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#The Cleveland Cavaliers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chet Holmgren on draft preference: 'I can fit in with almost anybody'

Potential No. 1 pick Chet Holmgren said on Monday he doesn’t have a preference which team selects him in the NBA draft, stating only that he is eager to get to work. Holmgren, an All-American last season at Gonzaga, is among the three candidates in the running to be the first player drafted by the Orlando Magic. In addition to Holmgren, Duke forward Paolo Banchero and Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. are also in consideration.
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 summer league schedule revealed for the OKC Thunder

The summer league schedule for the Oklahoma City Thunder was revealed on Monday. The Thunder plan on playing in two different summer leagues: Las Vegas and Utah. Let’s take a look at who the Thunder will play in early July as it will be the first time the team’s rookies expected to be taken at No. 2, No. 12 and No. 34 will suit up for the team along with second- and third-year players.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lottery-projected Mark Williams talks about working out in front of the OKC Thunder

In his pre-draft media availability, Duke center Mark Williams said he has worked out in front of the Oklahoma City Thunder but didn’t actually travel to the state. “I did not go to Oklahoma, but they came to Miami to watch me work out. Miami (is) where I’ve been doing my pre-draft stuff,” said Williams. “They came here to watch me do a workout and sat down, talk with them for a little bit. And then went well. I do what I normally do. And they just watched that.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy